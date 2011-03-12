Scott Foley, Kyle McLachlan, Michael Boatman join CBS’ ‘The Doctor’ pilot

03.12.11 7 years ago

CBS’ upcoming medical drama “The Doctor” is staffing up.

Scott Foley (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Felicity”), Kyle MacLachlan (“Desperate Housewives,” “Twin Peaks”) and Michael Boatman (“Spin City,” “Law & Order: SVU”) have all been tapped to co-star in the pilot, alongside star Christine Lahti, according to Deadline.com.

The pilot will be written by Rina Mimoun (“Privileged”) and directed by David Nutter — whose credits include “Entourage,” “X-Files” and a number of pilots for hit shows.

In “The Doctor,” Lahti plays Emily, a woman who joins the family medical practice after her husband’s death. There she reconnects with her children, played by Foley and Eva Amurri (“Californication”).

MacLachlan plays a pediatrician who owes part of the practice, while Boatman’s character acts as a medical mentor to Emily.
 

