Scott Foley, Kyle McLachlan, Michael Boatman join CBS’ ‘The Doctor’ pilot

CBS’ upcoming medical drama “The Doctor” is staffing up.

Scott Foley (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Felicity”), Kyle MacLachlan (“Desperate Housewives,” “Twin Peaks”) and Michael Boatman (“Spin City,” “Law & Order: SVU”) have all been tapped to co-star in the pilot, alongside star Christine Lahti, according to Deadline.com.

The pilot will be written by Rina Mimoun (“Privileged”) and directed by David Nutter — whose credits include “Entourage,” “X-Files” and a number of pilots for hit shows.

In “The Doctor,” Lahti plays Emily, a woman who joins the family medical practice after her husband’s death. There she reconnects with her children, played by Foley and Eva Amurri (“Californication”).

MacLachlan plays a pediatrician who owes part of the practice, while Boatman’s character acts as a medical mentor to Emily.

