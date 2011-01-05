‘Scott Pilgrim,’ ‘Inception’ ‘Tron Legacy’ make Oscar’s visual effects seven

01.05.11 8 years ago 4 Comments

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the seven finalists for the Visual Effects Oscar and some genre-friendly films made the cut.

The films are listed below in alphabetical order:             
      
        “Alice in Wonderland”
        “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1”
        “Hereafter”
        “Inception”
        “Iron Man 2”
        “Scott Pilgrim vs the World”
        “Tron: Legacy”    

AMPAS had previously announced 15 qualifiers for the category. Films that didn’t get to display their stuff include “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader,” “Clash of the Titans,” “The Last Airbender,” “Percy Jackson & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief,” “Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time,” “Shutter Island,” “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” and “Unstoppable.”

All members of the Visual Effects Branch will be invited to view 15-minute excerpts from each of the seven shortlisted films on Thursday, January 20.  Following the screenings, the members will vote to nominate five films for final Oscar consideration.  Those films will be announced on Oscar nomination Tuesday, Jan. 25.

Around The Web

TAGSALICE IN WONDERLANDAwards CampaignHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Pt 1HEREAFTERInceptionIron Man 2Oscars 2011Scott Pilgrim vs. The WorldTron: LegacyVisual Effects Oscar

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP