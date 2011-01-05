‘Scott Pilgrim,’ ‘Inception’ ‘Tron Legacy’ make Oscar’s visual effects seven

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the seven finalists for the Visual Effects Oscar and some genre-friendly films made the cut.

The films are listed below in alphabetical order:



“Alice in Wonderland”

“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1”

“Hereafter”

“Inception”

“Iron Man 2”

“Scott Pilgrim vs the World”

“Tron: Legacy”

AMPAS had previously announced 15 qualifiers for the category. Films that didn’t get to display their stuff include “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader,” “Clash of the Titans,” “The Last Airbender,” “Percy Jackson & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief,” “Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time,” “Shutter Island,” “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” and “Unstoppable.”

All members of the Visual Effects Branch will be invited to view 15-minute excerpts from each of the seven shortlisted films on Thursday, January 20. Following the screenings, the members will vote to nominate five films for final Oscar consideration. Those films will be announced on Oscar nomination Tuesday, Jan. 25.