‘Scott Pilgrim vs. The World’ rocks a new teaser poster

One of the more anticipated movies this summer, at least for comic fans, is Edgar Wright’s “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.” Based on Bryan Lee O’Malley’s popular series of graphic novels, “Pilgrim” is a struggling Toronto rocker played by Michael Cera who falls for the mysterious Ramona V. Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead). Of course, this means he then has to use his super, kick-ass powers to fight off a legion of her evil ex-boyfriends played by Chris Evans and Brandon Routh among others. Confused? Well, the mix-mash of styles made O’Malley’s books must reads for genre fans, but it definitely will be a more intriguing marketing challenge for Universal Pictures to correctly convey the spirit of “Pilgrim” to mainstream audiences.

Besides a few preview stills, not much preview material from “Scott Pilgrim” has been released up until now. Today, Universal released a new teaser poster for the flick that centers mostly on the film’s music elements. Like, dislike? Share your thoughts below.

“Scott Pilgrim vs. The World” opens nationwide on Aug. 13