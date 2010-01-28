‘Scott Pilgrim vs the World’ takes on audiences August 13

Universal Pictures has shifted the release dates for two of its most anticipated films this year: “Little Fockers” and “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.”

“Little Fockers,” the third installment in the “Meet the…” franchise, will now open on Dec. 22. Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro and Owen Wilson are all back for more “Focker” fun. Other potential competition for the family moviegoing dollar this upcoming holiday season includes “The Green Hornet” with Seth Rogen,” “Gulliver’s Travels” with Jack Black and Paramount’s remake of “True Grit” starring Matt Damon and Jeff Bridges.

More intriguingly, potential breakout “Scott Pilgrim vs the World” finally has a release date of Aug. 13. Directed by Edgar Wright, the adaptation of the Bryan Lee O’Mally’s popular series of graphic novels is a mixmash of genres and stars Michael Cera, Chris Evans, Brandon Routh and Mary Elisabeth Winstead. “Pilgrim” will battle “Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore,” Vanessa Hudgens in “Beastly” and the Rachel McAdams/Harrison Ford comedy “Morning Glory” for box office, um, glory.

The changes mostly occurred because the studio saw a bigger opportunity for “Fockers” at Christmas than during a crowded summer slate. The last “Fockers” film opened on Dec. 24, 2004 and grossed over $279 million domestically. “Pilgrim” had been mysteriously undated until now, but comic fans will no doubt be thrilled the pre-Comic-Con release means big events around the film in San Diego this July.

Universal also announced “The Adjustment Bureau,” a new high tech thriller with Matt Damon and Emily Blunt, will open on July 30.