Scotty McCreery spreads Christmas cheer for his fans with new holiday album

Scotty McCreery fans can expect a little Christmas cheer from the Season 10 “American Idol” champ this year.

Though it”s sweltering in Nashville, McCreery has been getting his holiday spirit on and is recording a Christmas album. Though his label, Mercury Nashville, has been mum on the subject, McCreery spilled the beans on Thursday when he tweeted a photo of himself wearing a Santa cap and wrote, “Well, it”s still 90 some degrees outside, but it”s Christmas in July here in the studio.”

Though the tweet has since come down, Aceshowbiz.com reported that singer/songwriter Nick Autry had tweeted that all the Christmas decorations to make McCreery feel festive in the studio were now stored in his office. Further proof!

Hitfix has confirmed with a source that the album is definitely coming. More details soon. Ho ho ho.