‘Scream’ Again: MTV’s horror reboot lines up 5 potential victims

(CBR) There”s a new show coming to MTV, and it”s a real “Scream.”

No, really – it”s “Scream.” The slasher horror movies are making the leap to the small screen with a new MTV pilot, first announced more than two years ago, and now moving forward with a cast and crew.

MTV has revealed the cast of “Scream” consists of the following actors and characters:

Willa Fitzgerald as EMMA DUVAL – a classic beauty whose looks and popularity hide a natural shyness and intellectual nature. Her new life with the “in crowd” leaves her estranged her from childhood best friend Audrey. Amy Forsyth as AUDREY JENSEN – the daughter of a Lutheran pastor, Audrey is an artsy loner who aspires to be a filmmaker. John Karna as NOAH FOSTER – creative computer genius with a vast knowledge of pop culture and the tech world. Best friends with Audrey. Carlson Young as BROOKE MADDOX – charismatic leader of the popular crew whose personality vacillates between bubbly sweetness and ferocious sex appeal. Amadeus Serafini as KIERAN WILCOX – the mysterious new kid in town, Kieran”s got a dark side and a tough exterior that hints at experience beyond his years.

Jamie Travis, director of “For a Good Time Call,” will helm the pilot, with Jill Blotevogel of “Ravenswood” serving as showrunner. Jay Beattie and Dan Dworkin of “Revenge” wrote the script.

“'Scream' has been one of our largest and most treasured franchises at Dimension and we are thrilled to embark on the next chapter and join forces with a network that we love,” Bob Weinstein of The Weinstein Company and Dimension Films said in statement. “I am so pleased to be working with Susanne Daniels to bring this ground breaking franchise to MTV and continue its history.”

As “Scream” moves forward on television, it seems likely a fifth installment in the film franchise is dead in the water, at least for now. Around the time of “Scream 4’s” release, director Wes Craven expressed his interest in stretching the franchise for two more installments, at one point suggesting that “Scream 5” a safe bet.

Whether or not the movies continue, at least we know that Ghostface will be back for one more scare, if only on television.