Screen Actors Guild Award TV nods feel ‘Hot in Cleveland’

Earlier this year, the Screen Actors Guild presented Betty White with a Lifetime Achievement Award. On Thursday (Dec. 16) morning, SAG voters proved that they aren’t ready to stop celebrating the beloved actress.

White and her TV Land comedy “Hot in Cleveland” were the two biggest surprises as the 17th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced.

“Hot in Cleveland” was a rather stunning inclusion in the Comedy Ensemble category, joining more predictable favorites “Glee,” “Modern Family,” “30 Rock” and “The Office.”

White also made a shocking appearance in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series field, a catch-all category that also includes series leads Edie Falco and Tina Fey, plus supporting performers Sofia Vergara and Jane Lynch.

[It’s not surprising, but it should still be noted that these are the first-ever SAG Award nominations for TV Land.]

The Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series field is similarly heavy on actors typically considered supporting performers, as Ed O’Neill and Ty Burrell of “Modern Family” and Chris Colfer of “Glee” will go up against more established leads Alec Baldwin and Steve Carell.

SAG Awards voters were much more predictable on the drama side, where “Dexter,” “The Good Wife,” “Mad Men” and “The Closer” were all repeat nominees for Drama Ensemble, joined by HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire.”

“Boardwalk Empire” star Steve Buscemi was a new arrival in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series field, but he’s accompanied by category regulars Bryan Cranston, Jon Hamm, Hugh Laurie and Michael C. Hall.

The Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series category features returning nominees Julianna Margulies, Glenn Close, Mariska Hargitay and Kyra Sedgwick, as well as “Mad Men” co-star Elisabeth Moss, returning to the category after a one-year absence.

On the Movie/Miniseries side, SAG voters appear mostly to get HBO, giving three nominations apiece to “Temple Grandin” and “You Don’t Know Jack,” including nods for leads (and likely winners) Claire Danes and Al Pacino.

