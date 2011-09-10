‘Scrubs’ vet Sarah Chalke moving to ‘Cougar Town’

09.10.11

“Cougar Town” is gaining another cougar.

“Scrubs” star Sarah Chalke is joining the ABC comedy for a multi-episode story arc as a Bobby’s (Brian Van Holt) lover.

“Cougar Town” was co-created by “Scrubs” creator Bill Lawrence, and other actors from the latter have appeared on the former, including Ken Jenkins, Sam Lloyd and Robert Clendenin.

“Cougar Town” stars Courteney Cox, Christa Miller and Busy Philipps. Its third season will debut in November.

Chalke recently starred on CBS” short-lived “Mad Love.”

