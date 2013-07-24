Chuck Palahniuk confirms a “Fight Club” sequel in graphic novel form

(CBR) Author Chuck Palahniuk is writing a sequel to his debut 1996 Fight Club, planned as a series of graphic novels. The news, which trickled out of Comic-Con International, was confirmed Monday by the writer himself.

“Chelsea Cain has been introducing me to artists and creators from Marvel, DC and Dark Horse, and they”re walking me through the process,” Palahniuk told his official fan site. “It will likely be a series of books that update the story ten years after the seeming end of Tyler Durden.”

Adapted by David Fincher for the 1999 film starring Brad Pitt and Edward Norton, Fight Club follows an anonymous and unreliable Narrator (typically referred to as Joe in the novel and Jack in the movie) who, while suffering from insomnia, begins attending support groups for people with problems much larger than his. At one, he meets a disturbed woman named Marla, and the two become involved in a sort-of love triangle with the charismatic and mysterious Tyler Durden. That leads him down a winding path involving an underground network of men who beat the hell out of each other for fun, large-scale destruction, human fat transformed into soap and – well, that”s only the beginning.

“Nowadays, Tyler is telling the story, lurking inside Jack, and ready to launch a come-back,” Palahniuk told the site. “Jack is oblivious. Marla is bored. Their marriage has run aground on the rocky coastline of middle-aged suburban boredom. It”s only when their little boy disappears, kidnapped by Tyler, that Jack is dragged back into the world of Mayhem. It will, of course, be dark and messy. Due to contract obligations it can”t come to light for a while. Next year is Beautiful You, followed by the story collection. But since the Fight Club sequel will appear serialized in graphic form, my book publisher might allow me to launch it earlier than 2015.”

He noted that he won”t begin approaching publishers until he”s complete the story.

