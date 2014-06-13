Sean Astin and Corey Feldman ‘like the idea’ of a ‘Goonies’ sequel

(CBR) Like a lot of the film”s fans, Sean Astin wants more “Goonies” in his life.
E! caught up with the actor and asked about recent comments by “Goonies” director Richard Donner that he”s working on a script for a sequel, and is hoping to get the original gang back together.
“My first thought when Dick said he was doing that was like, ‘All right, maybe this time it”s true!” I hope it”s true,” Astin said. “I certainly like the idea of doing it. I don”t know if I”d be in it or not. If they really wanted us to be in it, I”m sure there would be some way to work it out.”
Astin said his co-star Corey Feldman is also excited about the project. “We talk a lot,” he said. “Corey and I are buddies. Oh, he”s fired up. He”s ready to go.”
The actor also commented on the rumored story that reportedly finds the children of the original Goonies going on their own adventure. “I think that”s what they want to do,” he said. “I think they want to focus primarily on the kids. I think the audience may be split on that, so they”re trying to figure it out.”
The goodies bring back fond memories, I would like to se a sequel
This is a tough one for me. Goonies is one of my childhood favorites alongside Ghostbusters, Gremlins & Back to the Future. I just can’t see how they could capture the same magic they had in the first movie. Back in the 80’s it made me feel like you could actually go into the world and have an adventure. But these days you would probably get arrested for trespassing the minute you step onto someone elses property. That being said, I know I would watch a sequel (or a modern-day remake) but I would jealously guard my childhood memories from harm they might cause.
It’s simple. The kids go on their own adventure, get into trouble, and the parents have to go on another adventure in order to find and save the kids. You’re welcome, not get the script written. :)
This is listed as the favorite movie of James McAvoy.