Sean Astin and Corey Feldman ‘like the idea’ of a ‘Goonies’ sequel

(CBR) Like a lot of the film”s fans, Sean Astin wants more “Goonies” in his life.

E! caught up with the actor and asked about recent comments by “Goonies” director Richard Donner that he”s working on a script for a sequel, and is hoping to get the original gang back together.

“My first thought when Dick said he was doing that was like, ‘All right, maybe this time it”s true!” I hope it”s true,” Astin said. “I certainly like the idea of doing it. I don”t know if I”d be in it or not. If they really wanted us to be in it, I”m sure there would be some way to work it out.”

Astin said his co-star Corey Feldman is also excited about the project. “We talk a lot,” he said. “Corey and I are buddies. Oh, he”s fired up. He”s ready to go.”

The actor also commented on the rumored story that reportedly finds the children of the original Goonies going on their own adventure. “I think that”s what they want to do,” he said. “I think they want to focus primarily on the kids. I think the audience may be split on that, so they”re trying to figure it out.”