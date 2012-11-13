Sean Penn going the action route in ‘Prone Gunman’

Will Sean Penn be the next Matt Damon?

The two-time Oscar winner (“Milk,” “Mystic River”) has signed on to star in the “Prone Gunman” for Silver Pictures” Joel Silver and Andrew Rona. Based on the novel of the same name by French writer Jean-Patrick Manchette, “Prone” and could be the launch of a new action franchise, even with Penn already in his fifties. Hey, it worked for Liam Neeson and the cast of “The Expendables” films).

“Prone” revolves around Martin Terrier (Penn), an aging international spy who is betrayed by his commanders and forced to go on the lam in Europe, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Although it sounds fairly similar to the “Bourne” films and other recent fare like “Haywire,” the late Manchette’s work has the reputation for being politically charged, while also exploring the personal side of folks on the wrong side of the law.

The film is currently looking for a director.

Penn can now be seen in “This Must Be the Place,” and will next be seen shooting ’em up in the delayed “Gangster Squad,” co-sarring Ryan Gosling, Josh Brolin and Emma Stone.