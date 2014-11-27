See Asa Butterfield, Sally Hawkins in first trailer for British Indie Awards-nominated ‘X+Y’

11.27.14 4 years ago

Documentarian Morgan Matthews” feature debut “X+Y” played quietly at the 2014 Toronto Film Festival. The voters involved with this year”s British Independent Film Awards are clearly noticing something fest-goers overlooked. Based on Matthews” own BBC documentary “Beautiful Young Minds,” which followed the selection process and training of Britain's 2006 International Mathematical Olympiad team, “X+Y” stars “Hugo” and “Ender”s Game” actor Asa Butterfield as a young math whiz coping with his emotionally and logistically complex mind. The first trailer for the film plays like a mix between “A Beautiful Mind” and Mark Haddon”s novel “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” meaning the BIFA”s may not be the only ones prone to falling for it.

Adding a bit of gravitas to the uplifting young adult story are Eddie Marsan, Rafe Spall, and the Academy Award-nominated Sally Hawkins, one of the most genuine actresses gracing screens today (potentially controversial opinion: she was even better than Cate Blanchett in last year”s “Blue Jasmine”). While “X+Y” didn”t crack the BIFA Best Independent Feature category along with fellow genius drama “The Imitation Game,” it didn”t garner a slew of nominations, including nods to Butterfield, Hawkins, Spall, and Matthews, in the Best Debut Director category.  

“X+Y” is set for a UK release on March 13, 2015. A stateside release is still a question mark.

Check out the first look at the film below.

Around The Web

TAGSASA BUTTERFIELDIn ContentionMorgan MatthewsRafe SpallSALLY HAWKINSXY

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP