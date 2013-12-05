See one woman’s ‘Crazy Obsession’ for gingerbread

A lot of people get a little nutty about Christmas. Then there’s Tamera, the latest loon we meet on “My Crazy Obsession: Christmas Collection 2” (Sat. Dec. 7 at 9:00 p.m. ET on TLC). She’s not just Christmas-obsessed; she’s fixated on gingerbread. How fixated?

– She has a sidekick doll named Miss Ginger, who she takes everywhere during the holiday season

– She has a 150lb barrel of ginger powder in her home

– She makes homemade ginger cigarettes

– She incorporates gingerbread into most of her cooking (gingerbread and sausage casserole — yes, ew, it happened)

– She bakes hundreds of gingerbread men around the holiday season to give to children

– She has collected dozens of gingerbread objects, ornaments, nutrcrackers, etc., which have taken over her home

So what do you think happens when Tamera”s daughter surprises her by decorating the outside of her home to resemble a gingerbread house? That’s right — crazypants meltdown! Enjoy a bit of it in the clip below, which proves that everyone needs a hobby, but some hobbyists need counseling.