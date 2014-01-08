Watch: Woman has a QQQ bra size on ‘My Strange Addiction’

01.08.14 5 years ago 2 Comments

Okay, there’s a nip and a tuck, and then there’s a tear down reconstruction project. In tonight”s all new episode of TLC”s “My Strange Addiction” (Wed. Jan. 8 at 10:00 p.m.), Lacey Wildd is proud to be plastic and has spent more than $250k and undergone 30 procedures to attain the most extreme body in the world. In this clip, Lacey shows off her custom internal pig skin corset, as well as her glow-in-the-dark boobs. Yes, that. 

Twenty years ago, 44-year-old Lacey discovered the power of beauty with her first breast enhancement. Since then, the mother of six has had at least 30 plastic surgeries and spent more than $250,000 building the most extreme body in the world. But Lacey still isn”t happy with her cartoon-like curves. Soon, she plans to go under the knife yet again to double the size of her breasts to a shocking QQQ. Will Lacey”s children be able to convince her to give up her addiction to augmentation or will she undergo another procedure in her quest to build the most “perfect” body?

