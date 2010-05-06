See Splice Free Sweepstakes

05.06.10 8 years ago

Splice created a lot of buzz at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and now its coming to scare you when it opens nationwide on June 4.  HITFIX is giving you the chance to win free tickets to see this new critically acclaimed horror movie early.  HITFIX will be selecting five winners for each of the following screenings in the cities listed below.

To enter, all you have to do is tweet:

@HitFix  @WBPictures #IwannaseeSplicein [insert your city] 

So, just to be clear, if you wanted to win tickets to see Splice in San Diego, you’d tweet:

@HitFix @WBPictures #IwannaseeSpliceinSanDiego

TAGSsplice

