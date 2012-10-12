See the new cast of ‘All-Star Celebrity Apprentice’

NBC has announced that after just five seasons, it’s time for a greatest hits version of Donald Trump’s C-list beat down. “All-Star Celebrity Apprentice” (which will air mid-season 2012-13) brings back a roster of favorites and a few memorable contestants whom we probably didn’t want to see again. As usual, they’ll be competing to raise money for charity when not tearing out their hair and picking fights.

The cast includes Trace Adkins, Dennis Rodman, Gary Busey, Lil Jon, Claudia Jordan, Dee Snider, Lisa Rinna, Donald Trump, Bret Michaels, Marilu Henner, Brande Roderick, Stephen Baldwin and Penn Jillette. While former winner Bret Michaels and runner-up Trace Adkins will be tough competitors, we have to wonder about loose cannons like Dennis Rodman and Gary Busey, who drove their teammates crazy during their seasons. Still, it’s nice to see the underestimated (but excellent) Lil Jon back, as well as strong female players like Lisa Rinna, Brande Roderick and Marilu Henner. Let the games begin… well, as a mid-season replacement.

