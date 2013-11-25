See Vanessa Hudgens as you’ve never seen her before in gritty ‘Gimme Shelter’ trailer

#Rosario Dawson
11.25.13 5 years ago

Vanessa Hudgens is out to prove she’s not just another pretty face.

The “Spring Breakers” actress gets a serious reverse-makeover in the first trailer for “Gimme Shelter,” in which the freshly-scrubbed young starlet plays a pregnant teenager who runs away from her abusive mother (a nearly-unrecognizable Rosario Dawson). Purportedly “based on a true story,” the film has been idling about for some time, having been filmed way, way back in the summer of 2011.

If nothing else, it’s a severe transformation by Hudgens that will undoubtedly get people talking; whether the film itself is up to snuff remains to be seen.

“Gimme Shelter” is slated for release on January 24, 2014. Check out the full trailer below and let us know what you think.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Rosario Dawson
TAGSBRENDAN FRASERGIMME SHELTERGimme Shelter trailerJAMES EARL JONESrosario dawsonVanessa Hudgens

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP