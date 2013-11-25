See Vanessa Hudgens as you’ve never seen her before in gritty ‘Gimme Shelter’ trailer

Vanessa Hudgens is out to prove she’s not just another pretty face.

The “Spring Breakers” actress gets a serious reverse-makeover in the first trailer for “Gimme Shelter,” in which the freshly-scrubbed young starlet plays a pregnant teenager who runs away from her abusive mother (a nearly-unrecognizable Rosario Dawson). Purportedly “based on a true story,” the film has been idling about for some time, having been filmed way, way back in the summer of 2011.

If nothing else, it’s a severe transformation by Hudgens that will undoubtedly get people talking; whether the film itself is up to snuff remains to be seen.

“Gimme Shelter” is slated for release on January 24, 2014. Check out the full trailer below and let us know what you think.

