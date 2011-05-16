Seether, Tinie Tempah and Moby lead May 17 release dates

As the world waits for Lady Gaga”s “Born This Way”s” birth on May 23, the release slate for major artists slows to a trickle for a week. That means that Adele”s “21” likely gets one more week at the top of the Billboard 200 before Momma Monster takes over. In the meantime, there are some tasty treats out May 17.

Danger Mouse & Daniele Luppi, “Rome” (Capitol): Danger Mouse (aka Brian Burton) and Italian composer Luppi wrote a number of songs based on classic Italian film music and recorded with many of the elder musicians who originally recorded on such historic movies “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” and “Once Upon A Time in the West.” Guests include Jack White and Norah Jones.



Bela Fleck & The Flecktones, “Rocket Science” (E1): Multi-genre instrumental group full of trailblazing musicians records its first album with co-founding member Howard Levy back in the regular line-up since 1992.

Ben Harper, “Give Till It”s Gone” (Virgin): Tremendously talented guitarist/vocalist follows up his excellent 2009 album, “White Lies for Dark Times,” which featured his band Relentless 7, with his first solo album since 2006’s “Diamonds on the Inside.” Guests include Jackson Browne and Ringo Starr.

Moby, “Destroyed” (Mute): Electronic/ambiant musician Moby sets forth his 10th studio album, which was written largely on tour and late at night during bouts of insomnia. A book of photography with the same name is coming out simultaneously.

Naughty By Nature, “Anthem Inc.” (Illtown/Tommy Boy Entertainment): It”s been a very long time since we”ve been down with “O.P.P.,” but for fans who are still into this hip-hop trio, “Anthem Inc.” marks the first album with Kay Gee since he left the band in 2000 (he came back in 2006)..



Parachute, “The Way It Was” (Mercury): Led off by first single, “Something to Believe In,” adult contemporary pop group returns with a new album.



Seether, “Holding Onto Strings Better Left to Fray” (Wind-Up): South African rock group that loves long titles returns with its fifth studio album, helmed by Brendan O”Brien.



Tinie Tempah, “Disc-Overy” (Capitol): British rapper, who is already a sensation in his native U.K., finally gets a release date in the U.S. for his Brit Award-winning album.

