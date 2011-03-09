Selena, Celia Cruz and Carmen Miranda immortalized in postage stamps

03.10.11 7 years ago

Legendary Latin artists Selena, Celia Cruz, Tito Puente and Carmen Miranda will be immortalized by the U.S. Postal Service in its new Latin Music Legends (Forever) stamp series.

The stamps, painted by San Diego-based artist Rafael Lopez, will be unveiled March 16 at the South X Southwest Music Conference. Members of the artists’ families will be in attendance. Grupo Fantasma will perform.

“The United States Postal Service has a long-standing tradition of honoring and depicting the events and people who have influenced American culture and history and have helped to define our nation,” said Marie Therese Dominguez, vice president of Government Relations and Public Policy for the U.S. Postal Service in a statement.  “In the spirit of this rich tradition, we issue these new Forever stamps to celebrate Latin music legends and the distinctive musical genres and styles they each represented.”
 

