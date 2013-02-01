Selena Gomez and James Franco go red band in new ‘Spring Breakers’ trailer

Here are two phrases you probably thought you would never see in the same sentence: “Selena Gomez” and “red band.”

The latest trailer for “Gummo” director Harmony Korine’s family-friendly “Spring Breakers” makes the impossible possible.

“Wizards of Waverly Place” star Gomez and fellow teen idols Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Benson team with James Franco (at his most outlandish as a corn-rowed madman named “Alien”) in the French red band trailer for the film about — you guessed it — a group of nubile bikini-clad spring breakers whose penchant for partying gives way to a booze-and-drug-fueled romp full of cash, guns and neon-lit ultra-violence.

It’s essentially the same as the U.S. trailer, only with much more cursing, French subtitles and a phallic drawing. It’s probably safe to say it’s NSFW though.

Watch it here:

It also stars the director’s wife, Rachel Korine, who also appeared in his recent films “Trash Humpers” and “Mister Lonely.” The colorful music is courtesy of rocker-turned-composer Cliff Martinez (“Drive,” “Traffic”) and electronic music kingpin Skrillex.

“Spring Breakers” opens March 22.