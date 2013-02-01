Selena Gomez and James Franco go red band in new ‘Spring Breakers’ trailer

Here are two phrases you probably thought you would never see in the same sentence: “Selena Gomez” and “red band.”
The latest trailer for “Gummo” director Harmony Korine’s family-friendly “Spring Breakers” makes the impossible possible.
“Wizards of Waverly Place” star Gomez and fellow teen idols Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Benson team with James Franco (at his most outlandish as a corn-rowed madman named “Alien”) in the French red band trailer for the film about — you guessed it — a group of nubile bikini-clad spring breakers whose penchant for partying gives way to a booze-and-drug-fueled romp full of cash, guns and neon-lit ultra-violence.
It’s essentially the same as the U.S. trailer, only with much more cursing, French subtitles and a phallic drawing. It’s probably safe to say it’s NSFW though.
Watch it here:
It also stars the director’s wife, Rachel Korine, who also appeared in his recent films “Trash Humpers” and “Mister Lonely.” The colorful music is courtesy of rocker-turned-composer Cliff Martinez (“Drive,” “Traffic”) and electronic music kingpin Skrillex.
“Spring Breakers” opens March 22.
Awesome Franco and Springbreakers it’s going to be awesome can’t wait!!
Just by this trailer I can tell that James Franco’s character is going to be annoying as fuck.
Why the hell is this considered red band?
It’s french.. Mars is French for March.
yeah cause we need another crazy movie like this… going nowhere, now i hope theres no sequel on this one
This isn’t good for her fans that are still kids. Like, i can tell you already, kids are gonna get curious and wanna see this movie and so they’ll watch it; the events are not appropriate for them. This is why the world is becomng what it is… :(
Kids are learning about the crap in the world way too soon!
Selena is 20 years old, it’s unfair to expect her to limit her career for her fan base. There’s a small window in Hollywood to make a successful move from Disney starlet to serious actress. Keeping kids away from the film is in the parents.
This isn’t labeling her as an ex Disney slut. It’s a more adult role, now that she’s an adult. And saying she cannot act? That’s just ridiculous. Look up the movie 13 reasons why. It’s a book, being made into a movie. Selena has the lead role. Not a movie for little kids, nor a shitty movie. Stop being an idiot.
