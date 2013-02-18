Selena Gomez and Vanessa Hudgens rock their bods at ‘Spring Breakers” French premiere

The skirts were high and the tops were low at the French premiere of “Spring Breakers” on Monday evening, with stars Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Benson, Rachel Korine and writer/director Harmony Korine coming out in full force for the glitzy event. Check out all the photos in the gallery below.
“Spring Breakers” opens on March 15 in New York and Los Angeles and hits theaters everywhere on March 22.
Lebron will never win a title alone!!!
Who has ever won a title alone??? Mike had pippen Kobe had shaq celtics had pierce Allen rondo garnet
Who did dirk have??? He won gm 2 of the finals
Dirk Had The DPOY In Tyson Chandler And A Great Supporting Cast.
Write a comment…I think the celtics will beat the heat in the playoffs!!!
I hate the heat. OKC has them this year I know it.
Not in five years when miami get older….is good you have hope.
Keep on dreaming….dont hate miami…swallow that…you going to be alright
I hate the heat but I don’t think thunder have a chance of beating the heat the best west team I think that could beat the heat is the grizzlies or spurs but the thing is, is that I don’t think those teams could beat the thunder
Write a comment…all good things come to a end at some point and time. That’s life.
You guys all have it wrong…. Don’t hate Miami.. hate Chicago for letting them win!
Don’t sleep on N.Y
The Knicks can’t get by the celts come on now you guys all know better.