Selena Gomez and Vanessa Hudgens rock their bods at ‘Spring Breakers” French premiere

The skirts were high and the tops were low at the French premiere of “Spring Breakers” on Monday evening, with stars Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Benson, Rachel Korine and writer/director Harmony Korine coming out in full force for the glitzy event. Check out all the photos in the gallery below.

“Spring Breakers” opens on March 15 in New York and Los Angeles and hits theaters everywhere on March 22.