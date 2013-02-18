Selena Gomez and Vanessa Hudgens rock their bods at ‘Spring Breakers” French premiere

02.18.13 6 years ago 12 Comments

The skirts were high and the tops were low at the French premiere of “Spring Breakers” on Monday evening, with stars Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Benson, Rachel Korine and writer/director Harmony Korine coming out in full force for the glitzy event. Check out all the photos in the gallery below.

“Spring Breakers” opens on March 15 in New York and Los Angeles and hits theaters everywhere on March 22.

Around The Web

TAGSASHLEY BENSONharmony korineRACHEL KORINESELENA GOMEZSPRING BREAKERSSpring Breakers premiereVanessa Hudgens

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP