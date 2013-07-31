Selena Gomez earns her first No. 1 album on The Billboard 200

Selena Gomez earns her first No. 1 album ever as “Stars Dance” reaches the highest heights on The Billboard 200. The effort moved 97,000 copies in its first week. Her last album “When the Sun Goes Down” peaked at No. 3 in 2011; it bowed its first week with 78,000.

Jay-Z”s “Magna Carta Holy Grail” bumps down to No. 2 with 77,000, a 40% dip in sales over the previous week.

The Soundtrack to Disney”s “Teen Beach Movie” climbs No. 8 to No. 3 as the TV movie had its first full week in rotation. The DVD version went on sale yesterday (July 30), which may help with another week of high yield. “Kidz Bop 24” slips No. 3 to No. 4 with 39,000 (-37,000).

Marc Anthony”s new Spanish-language album “3.0” debuts at No. 5 with 39,000. Its his highest charting set since 2002″s “Mended” (No. 3, 111,000).

Florida Georgia Line”s “Here”s to the Good Times” moves south No. 5 to No. 6 (30,000, -6%) and Imagine Dragons” “Night Visions” slips No. 6 to No. 7 (27,000, -4%).

We Came As Romans earns new high water marks as “Tracing Back Roots” starts at No. 8 with 26,000. The rock act”s last 2011 album “Understanding What We”ve Grown to Be” bowed at No. 21 with 19,000.

The “Rich Gang” comp from Young Money/Cash Money debuts at No. 9 wth 24,000. It features fresh cuts from Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Birdman Future, and other YMCMB friends.

Justin Timberlake”s “The 20/20 Experience” dips No. 9 to No. 10 (21,000, -14%).

Album sales are down 1% over last week and down 4% compared to the same week last year. Sales for the year are down 6% so far.