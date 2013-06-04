Selena Gomez premieres ‘Slow Down’ and details new album ‘Stars Dance’

There’s all sorts of dance tracks that demand you hit the floor, live it up, don’t stop what-have-you. Selena Gomez is asking you to, kindly, “Slow Down.”

The former Disney star is back out the gate with another lively pop tune from her forthcoming album, the details to which she announced last night (June 3). “Stars Dance,” her new record, will be released on July 23, the day after her 21st birthday.

“Slow Down” comes as an iTunes pre-sale goodie, which is only sort-of good-ish. The chorus — I guarantee you — will become the soundtrack to all banal things you do, including taking out the garbage, showering and cropping photos of Selena Gomez. It’s gone under the generic club-thump beat that has dominated all of Jennifer Lopez’ recent output, which is to say that it’s nothing unique. Gomez actually has some vocal deliveries that are akin to Lopez’ too, the big difference is that Lopez’ soul now belongs to RedOne whereas Gomez now attends the church of production team The Cataracs, a name that she mentions in the song. Twice.

“Slow Down” is the follow-up single to “Come & Get It,” which crept up No. 7 to No. 6 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. It’s also among the many anthems on HitFix’s Summer Songs 2013 list.

“Stars Dance” has a new album cover, which you can check out above. Beady beady beady!