B-

Selena Gomez premieres ‘Slow Down’ and details new album ‘Stars Dance’

06.04.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

There’s all sorts of dance tracks that demand you hit the floor, live it up, don’t stop what-have-you. Selena Gomez is asking you to, kindly, “Slow Down.”

The former Disney star is back out the gate with another lively pop tune from her forthcoming album, the details to which she announced last night (June 3). “Stars Dance,” her new record, will be released on July 23, the day after her 21st birthday.

“Slow Down” comes as an iTunes pre-sale goodie, which is only sort-of good-ish. The chorus — I guarantee you — will become the soundtrack to all banal things you do, including taking out the garbage, showering and cropping photos of Selena Gomez. It’s gone under the generic club-thump beat that has dominated all of Jennifer Lopez’ recent output, which is to say that it’s nothing unique. Gomez actually has some vocal deliveries that are akin to Lopez’ too, the big difference is that Lopez’ soul now belongs to RedOne whereas Gomez now attends the church of production team The Cataracs, a name that she mentions in the song. Twice.

“Slow Down” is the follow-up single to “Come & Get It,” which crept up No. 7 to No. 6 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. It’s also among the many anthems on HitFix’s Summer Songs 2013 list.

“Stars Dance” has a new album cover, which you can check out above. Beady beady beady!

Around The Web

TAGS2013 summer songscome and get itJENNIFER LOPEZSELENA GOMEZslow downstars dancesummer songssummer songs 2013The Cataracs

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 13 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP