Selena Gomez sets world tour dates

Selena Gomez has set a 56-city solo world tour, to kick off in Vancouver on Aug. 14 and rolls throughout the fall through Thanksgiving.
The pop singer just recently dropped “Come & Get It,” the first single to arrive from her new, as-yet-untitled album; the tour is in support of that set. Tickets go on sale April 20, with a pre-sale starting April 17 at 10 a.m. local time.
“I couldn”t be more excited to tour again but this time around the world,” said Gomez in a release. “This has been such an interesting few months. My music has grown and I want my fans to see a new side of me. Can”t wait to see y”all on the road!”
Gomez performed “Come & Get It” during the MTV Movie Awards last night.
Here are Selena Gomez’ tour dates:
Aug 14 Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
Aug 16 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome
Aug 17 Edmonton, AB Rexall Place
Aug 18 Saskatoon, SK Credit Union Center
Aug 19 Winnipeg, MB MTS Centre
Aug 22 Ottawa, ON Scotiabank Place
Aug 23 Montreal, QC Bell Center
Aug 24 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre
Aug 30 Copenhagen, Denmark Falcon Theater
Aug 31 Stockholm, Sweden The Arena
Sep 1 Oslo, Norway Oslo Spektrum
Sep 3 Amsterdam, Netherlands Heineken Music Hall
Sep 4 Antwerp, Belgium Lotto Arena
Sep 5 Paris, France Zénith
Sep 7 London, England Hammersmith
Sep 11 Lisbon, Portugal Campo Pequeno
Sep 12 Madrid, Spain Palacio Vistalegre
Sep 16 Milan, Italy Alcatraz
Sep 17 Vienna, Austria Stadthalle
Sep 19 Minsk, Belarus Arena Minsk
Sep 21 Kiev, Ukraine Palace of Sport
Sep 23 St. Petersburg, Russia Ice Palace
Sep 25 Moscow, Russia Alena Olympisky
Oct 10 Washington, D.C. Patriot Center
Oct 11 Pittsburgh, PA Peterson Events Center
Oct 12 Boston, MA TD Garden
Oct 15 Buffalo, NY First Niagara Arena
Oct 16 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
Oct 18 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Oct 19 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
Oct 20 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
Oct 22 Hershey, PA Giant Center
Oct 23 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
Oct 25 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Oct 26 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena
Oct 27 Charlotte, NC Time Warner Cable Arena
Oct 29 Sunrise, FL BB&T Center
Oct 30 Tampa, FL Tampa Bay Times Forum
Nov 1 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
Nov 2 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Nov 3 Dallas, TX American Airlines Arena
Nov 5 Phoenix, AZ US Airways center
Nov 6 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center
Nov 8 San Diego, CA Valley View Casino Center
Nov 9 Las Vegas, NV Mandalay Bay Events Center
Nov 10 San Jose, CA HP Pavilion
Nov 12 Seattle, WA Key Arena at Seattle Center
Nov 14 Salt Lake City, UT Energy Solutions Arena
Nov 16 Denver, CO 1STBANK Center
Nov 17 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
Nov 19 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Field House
Nov 21 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
Nov 22 Chicago, IL Allstate Arena
Nov 23 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
Nov 26 Detroit, MI Palace of Auburn Hills
Nov 27 St. Louis, MO Chaifetz Arena
