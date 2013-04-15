Selena Gomez sets world tour dates

Selena Gomez has set a 56-city solo world tour, to kick off in Vancouver on Aug. 14 and rolls throughout the fall through Thanksgiving.

The pop singer just recently dropped “Come & Get It,” the first single to arrive from her new, as-yet-untitled album; the tour is in support of that set. Tickets go on sale April 20, with a pre-sale starting April 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

“I couldn”t be more excited to tour again but this time around the world,” said Gomez in a release. “This has been such an interesting few months. My music has grown and I want my fans to see a new side of me. Can”t wait to see y”all on the road!”

Gomez performed “Come & Get It” during the MTV Movie Awards last night.

Here are Selena Gomez’ tour dates:

Aug 14 Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Aug 16 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

Aug 17 Edmonton, AB Rexall Place

Aug 18 Saskatoon, SK Credit Union Center

Aug 19 Winnipeg, MB MTS Centre

Aug 22 Ottawa, ON Scotiabank Place

Aug 23 Montreal, QC Bell Center

Aug 24 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

Aug 30 Copenhagen, Denmark Falcon Theater

Aug 31 Stockholm, Sweden The Arena

Sep 1 Oslo, Norway Oslo Spektrum

Sep 3 Amsterdam, Netherlands Heineken Music Hall

Sep 4 Antwerp, Belgium Lotto Arena

Sep 5 Paris, France Zénith

Sep 7 London, England Hammersmith

Sep 11 Lisbon, Portugal Campo Pequeno

Sep 12 Madrid, Spain Palacio Vistalegre

Sep 16 Milan, Italy Alcatraz

Sep 17 Vienna, Austria Stadthalle

Sep 19 Minsk, Belarus Arena Minsk

Sep 21 Kiev, Ukraine Palace of Sport

Sep 23 St. Petersburg, Russia Ice Palace

Sep 25 Moscow, Russia Alena Olympisky

Oct 10 Washington, D.C. Patriot Center

Oct 11 Pittsburgh, PA Peterson Events Center

Oct 12 Boston, MA TD Garden

Oct 15 Buffalo, NY First Niagara Arena

Oct 16 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

Oct 18 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Oct 19 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

Oct 20 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Oct 22 Hershey, PA Giant Center

Oct 23 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

Oct 25 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Oct 26 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena

Oct 27 Charlotte, NC Time Warner Cable Arena

Oct 29 Sunrise, FL BB&T Center

Oct 30 Tampa, FL Tampa Bay Times Forum

Nov 1 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

Nov 2 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Nov 3 Dallas, TX American Airlines Arena

Nov 5 Phoenix, AZ US Airways center

Nov 6 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center

Nov 8 San Diego, CA Valley View Casino Center

Nov 9 Las Vegas, NV Mandalay Bay Events Center

Nov 10 San Jose, CA HP Pavilion

Nov 12 Seattle, WA Key Arena at Seattle Center

Nov 14 Salt Lake City, UT Energy Solutions Arena

Nov 16 Denver, CO 1STBANK Center

Nov 17 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

Nov 19 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Field House

Nov 21 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

Nov 22 Chicago, IL Allstate Arena

Nov 23 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

Nov 26 Detroit, MI Palace of Auburn Hills

Nov 27 St. Louis, MO Chaifetz Arena