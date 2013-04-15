Selena Gomez sets world tour dates

04.15.13

Selena Gomez has set a 56-city solo world tour, to kick off in Vancouver on Aug. 14 and rolls throughout the fall through Thanksgiving.

The pop singer just recently dropped “Come & Get It,” the first single to arrive from her new, as-yet-untitled album; the tour is in support of that set. Tickets go on sale April 20, with a pre-sale starting April 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

“I couldn”t be more excited to tour again but this time around the world,” said Gomez in a release. “This has been such an interesting few months. My music has grown and I want my fans to see a new side of me. Can”t wait to see y”all on the road!”

Gomez performed “Come & Get It” during the MTV Movie Awards last night.

Here are Selena Gomez’ tour dates:

Aug 14                         Vancouver, BC                                    Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
Aug 16                         Calgary, AB                             Scotiabank Saddledome
Aug 17                         Edmonton, AB                         Rexall Place
Aug 18                         Saskatoon, SK                         Credit Union Center
Aug 19                         Winnipeg, MB                         MTS Centre
Aug 22                         Ottawa, ON                              Scotiabank Place
Aug 23                         Montreal, QC                           Bell Center
Aug 24                         Toronto, ON                            Air Canada Centre
Aug 30                         Copenhagen, Denmark                        Falcon Theater
Aug 31                         Stockholm, Sweden                 The Arena
Sep 1                           Oslo, Norway                          Oslo Spektrum
Sep 3                           Amsterdam, Netherlands         Heineken Music Hall
Sep 4                           Antwerp, Belgium                    Lotto Arena
Sep 5                           Paris, France                            Zénith
Sep 7                           London, England                     Hammersmith
Sep 11                         Lisbon, Portugal                       Campo Pequeno
Sep 12                         Madrid, Spain                          Palacio Vistalegre
Sep 16                         Milan, Italy                              Alcatraz
Sep 17                         Vienna, Austria                                    Stadthalle
Sep 19                         Minsk, Belarus                         Arena Minsk
Sep 21                         Kiev, Ukraine                          Palace of Sport
Sep 23                         St. Petersburg, Russia               Ice Palace
Sep 25                         Moscow, Russia                       Alena Olympisky                    
Oct 10                          Washington, D.C.                    Patriot Center
Oct 11                          Pittsburgh, PA                          Peterson Events Center
Oct 12                          Boston, MA                             TD Garden
Oct 15                          Buffalo, NY                            First Niagara Arena
Oct 16                          Brooklyn, NY                          Barclays Center
Oct 18                          Philadelphia, PA                      Wells Fargo Center
Oct 19                          Uncasville, CT                         Mohegan Sun Arena
Oct 20                          Newark, NJ                              Prudential Center
Oct 22                          Hershey, PA                            Giant Center
Oct 23                          Louisville, KY                         KFC Yum! Center
Oct 25                          Nashville, TN                          Bridgestone Arena
Oct 26                          Atlanta, GA                             Philips Arena
Oct 27                          Charlotte, NC                           Time Warner Cable Arena
Oct 29                          Sunrise, FL                              BB&T Center
Oct 30                          Tampa, FL                               Tampa Bay Times Forum
Nov 1                          San Antonio, TX                      AT&T Center
Nov 2                          Houston, TX                            Toyota Center
Nov 3                          Dallas, TX                               American Airlines Arena
Nov 5                          Phoenix, AZ                            US Airways center
Nov 6                          Los Angeles, CA                      STAPLES Center
Nov 8                          San Diego, CA                         Valley View Casino Center
Nov 9                          Las Vegas, NV                         Mandalay Bay Events Center
Nov 10                                    San Jose, CA                           HP Pavilion
Nov 12                                    Seattle, WA                              Key Arena at Seattle Center
Nov 14                                    Salt Lake City, UT                   Energy Solutions Arena
Nov 16                                    Denver, CO                             1STBANK Center
Nov 17                                    Kansas City, MO                     Sprint Center
Nov 19                                    Indianapolis, IN                       Bankers Life Field House
Nov 21                                    Minneapolis, MN                     Target Center
Nov 22                                    Chicago, IL                              Allstate Arena
Nov 23                                    Columbus, OH                         Nationwide Arena
Nov 26                                    Detroit, MI                               Palace of Auburn Hills
Nov 27                                    St. Louis, MO                          Chaifetz Arena

TAGScome and get itSELENA GOMEZselena gomez tour

