‘Selma’ finally gets its first guild nomination, from the costume designers

The Costume Designers Guild joined the guild chorus Wednesday morning with a list of nominees across three categories: contemporary, period and fantasy designs.

On the list, and finally joining the guild party, is “Selma” from legendary outfitter Ruth E. Carter. It's the first guild mention for the film so far and obviously a warranted one. Carter was joined on the period side by “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “The Imitation Game,” “Inherent Vice” (yay!) and “The Theory of Everything.”

Meanwhile, I'm trying to figure out what makes “Interstellar” a contemporary film rather than a fantasy film (which is how the art directors classified it). Either way, I'm sure the team is happy to be included.

I can't believe, though, that “Mr. Turner” has been excluded from both this list and the art directors'. Though it feels like this kind of thing has happened before, only to be righted by the Academy. It's an immaculate example of design this year so I have to imagine it's still strong.

Check out the full list of nominees below.

The 17th annual Costume Designers Guild Awards will be held on Feb. 17.

FILM

Excellence in Contemporary Film

“Birdman” (Albert Wolsky)

“Boyhood” (Kari Perkins)

“Gone Girl” (Trish Summerville)

“Interstellar” (Mary Zophres)

“Wild” (Melissa Bruning)

Excellence in Period Film

“The Grand Budapest Hotel” (Milena Canonero)

“The Imitation Game” (Sammy Sheldon Differ)

“Inherent Vice” (Mark Bridges)

“Selma” (Ruth E. Carter)

“The Theory of Everything” (Steven Noble)

Excellence in Fantasy Film

“Guardians of the Galaxy” (Alexandra Byrne)

“The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies” (Bob Buck, Ann Maskrey, Richard Taylor)

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1” (Kurt and Bart)

“Into the Woods” (Colleen Atwood)

“Maleficent” (Anna B. Sheppard, Jane Clive)

TELEVISION

Outstanding Contemporary Television Series

“House of Cards” (Johanna Argan)

“Ray Donovan” (Christopher Lawrence)

“Saturday Night Live” (Tom Broecker, Eric Justian)

“Scandal” (Lyn Paolo)

“True Detective” (Jenny Eagan)

Outstanding Period/Fantasy Television Series

“Boardwalk Empire” (John Dunn)

“Game of Thrones” (Michele Clapton)

“The Knick” (Ellen Mirojnick)

“Mad Men” (Janie Bryant)

“Masters of Sex” (Ane Crabtree)

Outstanding Made for Television Movie or Mini Series

“American Horror Story: Freak Show” (Lou Eyrich)

“Houdini” (Birgit Hutter)

“The Normal Heart” (Daniel Orlandi)

“Olive Kitteridge” (Jenny Eagan)

“Sherlock” (Sarah Arthur)

Excellence in Commercial Costume Design

Army – 'Defy Expectations, Villagers' (Christopher Lawrence)

Direct TV – 'Less Attractive' with Rob Lowe (Mindy Le Brock, Jessica Albertson)

Dos Equis – 'Most Interesting Man in the World Walks on Fire' (Julie Vogel)

Kia Soul – Hamster Commercial Featuring 'Animals' (Anette Cseri)

Smirnoff – 'The Mixologist' (Laura Jean Shannon)