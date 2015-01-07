‘Selma’ finally gets its first guild nomination, from the costume designers

The Costume Designers Guild joined the guild chorus Wednesday morning with a list of nominees across three categories: contemporary, period and fantasy designs.
On the list, and finally joining the guild party, is “Selma” from legendary outfitter Ruth E. Carter. It's the first guild mention for the film so far and obviously a warranted one. Carter was joined on the period side by “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “The Imitation Game,” “Inherent Vice” (yay!) and “The Theory of Everything.”
Meanwhile, I'm trying to figure out what makes “Interstellar” a contemporary film rather than a fantasy film (which is how the art directors classified it). Either way, I'm sure the team is happy to be included.
I can't believe, though, that “Mr. Turner” has been excluded from both this list and the art directors'. Though it feels like this kind of thing has happened before, only to be righted by the Academy. It's an immaculate example of design this year so I have to imagine it's still strong.
Check out the full list of nominees below and the rest of the madness at The Circuit.
The 17th annual Costume Designers Guild Awards will be held on Feb. 17.
FILM
Excellence in Contemporary Film
“Birdman” (Albert Wolsky)
“Boyhood” (Kari Perkins)
“Gone Girl” (Trish Summerville)
“Interstellar” (Mary Zophres)
“Wild” (Melissa Bruning)
Excellence in Period Film
“The Grand Budapest Hotel” (Milena Canonero)
“The Imitation Game” (Sammy Sheldon Differ)
“Inherent Vice” (Mark Bridges)
“Selma” (Ruth E. Carter)
“The Theory of Everything” (Steven Noble)
Excellence in Fantasy Film
“Guardians of the Galaxy” (Alexandra Byrne)
“The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies” (Bob Buck, Ann Maskrey, Richard Taylor)
“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1” (Kurt and Bart)
“Into the Woods” (Colleen Atwood)
“Maleficent” (Anna B. Sheppard, Jane Clive)
TELEVISION
Outstanding Contemporary Television Series
“House of Cards” (Johanna Argan)
“Ray Donovan” (Christopher Lawrence)
“Saturday Night Live” (Tom Broecker, Eric Justian)
“Scandal” (Lyn Paolo)
“True Detective” (Jenny Eagan)
Outstanding Period/Fantasy Television Series
“Boardwalk Empire” (John Dunn)
“Game of Thrones” (Michele Clapton)
“The Knick” (Ellen Mirojnick)
“Mad Men” (Janie Bryant)
“Masters of Sex” (Ane Crabtree)
Outstanding Made for Television Movie or Mini Series
“American Horror Story: Freak Show” (Lou Eyrich)
“Houdini” (Birgit Hutter)
“The Normal Heart” (Daniel Orlandi)
“Olive Kitteridge” (Jenny Eagan)
“Sherlock” (Sarah Arthur)
Excellence in Commercial Costume Design
Army – 'Defy Expectations, Villagers' (Christopher Lawrence)
Direct TV – 'Less Attractive' with Rob Lowe (Mindy Le Brock, Jessica Albertson)
Dos Equis – 'Most Interesting Man in the World Walks on Fire' (Julie Vogel)
Kia Soul – Hamster Commercial Featuring 'Animals' (Anette Cseri)
Smirnoff – 'The Mixologist' (Laura Jean Shannon)
So bummed that ‘A Most Violent Year’ is missing.
Boo to no Mr. Turner or Exodus.
Other than that, these lists make sense to me.
Am I the only one who really doesn’t like Atwood’s work in Into the Woods?
I thought it was all typical and great. Save for the Wolf, of course, which was all Johnny.
Wow, Budapest (1930s-’60s-’80s) is the earliest the period nominations go. Nothing prior to the 20th Century. Is that unusual?
Also: Pike’s threads in Gone Girl are amazing.
OK, The Imitation Game goes back to the 1920s, but still 20th Century, of course.
“Gone Girl” is by far the most deserving contemporary nominee in that field.
Interstellar a contemporary film? What?
Well, in costume terms, it’s not really a fantasy.
Every year, I look forward to the contemporary nominees here (because virtually no one else recognizes contemporary costuming), and every year, the choices are uninspired. “Wild” and “Boyhood”? What? How about taking a look at some movies outside the Oscar bubble to see who truly used costumes to tell a story? “Love is Strange,” “Dear White People,” and “Beyond the Lights” would have all been far more deserving nominees.
Agreed — such a promising but frustrating category every year. Begin Again would have been an excellent contemporary choice.
Boyhood’s appearance here is perhaps an interesting clue that the film might have some legit Best Picture supporters roaming around in the costuming guild.
I’ve never agreed with the idea that branch members tilt significantly towards films that showcase their particular craft in the best picture field. I’d guess that a very large portion of the costumers branch will vote for Boyhood.
And no Only Lovers Left Alive…
Sad.
I remember reading somewhere that Durran only designed Spall’s costumes in “Mr. Turner,” so perhaps that is why it isn’t here? Don’t quote me on that, though.
I actually agree that Interstellar IS a contemporary film instead of a Fantasy film. I was about to comment on that yesterday on the Casting Society post.
Even though it’s a fantasy that some of those things could happen, everything about it was pretty contemporary. Half of the film looks like any other contemporary setting today and the space scenes look like current astronaut suits, sets, ships and scenes. There’s nothing out there, over the top or fantastic about Interstellar when it comes to the look of the film. It’s not Guardians of the Galaxy or Star Trek.
It’s like saying the other Marvel films are fantasy when they’re really not (when it comes to sets, costumes and so on).
Art director’s guild (production design) deemed it fantasy, costumers deemed it contemporary. Given that the places were fantastical but the people and their origins were earth-bound, that seems about right to me.