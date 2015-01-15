‘Selma,’ Laura Dern, ‘Lego’: the Academy, as ever, has its own ideas about the Oscar race

Before diving into an analysis of this year's Oscar nominations, I want to say at the top that revealing all 24 categories live is the way to go. That was just wonderful, to hear all of those below the line artists' names called in the wee hours of the morning alongside the rest. Let's make that a tradition. Now, the nominations…
The first thing of note is, for the first time since we've had the expanded field, there were less than nine Best Picture nominees. Every film we were expecting to get in got in except for “Nightcrawler,” which actually came up short in a few other areas (Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress) while only turning up in Best Original Screenplay. It was a well-liked film going into the announcement but it just ended up squeezed by out in those areas at the end of the day. Still, a great push from Open Road on and I'm happy Dan Gilroy got some love at the end of the day.
Also a first in this new landscape, a director was nominated for a film that wasn't nominated for Best Picture. Bennett Miller's name popped up courtesy of his colleagues, but the movie didn't find enough passion for the top spot. Intriguing, that. Directors love Miller, so that's not entirely surprising, but the film itself is a cold enterprise and maybe a tough sell overall. Still, the Directors Branch has a tendency to go its own way, and happily (sorry Clint), they did. Nevertheless, with screenplay, director and Best Actor support, you would think it would have cracked the Best Picture list. Obviously, it was close.
After a balls-to-the-wall campaign for a film no one outside of the media had seen, Jennifer Aniston missed out on a Best Actress nomination for “Cake.” I am no fan of the film, but I always feel bad when I see that kind of effort hit a brick wall. That team really tried to seize the moment in a race that was bone dry and it was worth a shot. In the end, critical darling Marion Cotillard, with virtually no campaign beyond riding the steam of those early kudos, got the call for “Two Days, One Night.” Good for her.
Laura Dern shoved out Rene Russo and Jessica Chastain in the supporting actress field, while the supporting actor list duplicated SAG's. Dern seemed to hit the skids a bit as “Wild” became more of a Reese Witherspoon prospect. But she was able to secure, finally, her second Oscar nomination to date since first being recognized nearly 25 years ago for “Rambling Rose.” Hard not to be happy for her.
Alright, let's get to “Selma.” In the end, maybe the screener issue wasn't all there was to it. The film landed exactly the two nominations I was anticipating: Best Picture (had enough passion at the top) and Best Original Song. But nothing else. No David Oyelowo. No Ava DuVernay. Screenplay ignored. Below-the-line artistry avoided. It just didn't find love throughout the categories and finds itself in the odd situation of being a Best Picture nominee with just one other element recognized, not unlike “The Blind Side” or “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close.” But in effect, it's a worse situation given that there are no acting nominees. You would have to go back to, what, “Grand Hotel?” Good news is that movie won Best Picture, though.
So what happened? It's obviously one of the most critically acclaimed films in the race, so one has to assume it's not quite as simple as “maybe they simply didn't like it.” Particularly with the Best Picture nod. You have to figure the controversy played some part, large or small. But I think it's a combination of that and a number of really, really tight races. I feel bad for the folks at Paramount, who admittedly got a late start on the film, and for DuVernay. But here's the thing about these moments: the film is still there. It lives on. Its import is lost on no one. And if I were Paramount, I'd go hard for the gold. There's an underdog card to play here.
The biggest outright shocker of the morning was the animation branch snubbing (you'll just have to forgive the constant use of that word today) “The LEGO Movie.” Many had it picked to win. I found it to be quite overrated but still, that was a “whoa” moment. Instead, the branch went in for both GKIDS/hand-drawn efforts, “Song of the Sea” and “The Tale of Princess Kaguya.” The question now, though, is whether “How to Train Your Dragon 2” can duplicate its Golden Globe victory. I think it absolutely can, so all of my fingers are crossed.
Digging into the crafts categories, there were some surprises and they came early. No “Birdman” in Best Film Editing, for example, was unexpected. Also, I had figured if the makeup from “The Theory of Everything” had gotten as far as the bake-off stage, it would be in and potentially win. That didn't happen and the category will probably be a slugfest now. I correctly guessed all five cinematography nominees and was delighted to see the branch go in for “Ida” as a bit of a change of pace. Thankfully the guild misses for “Mr. Turner” weren't duplicated, as it landed in not only Best Costume Design and Best Production Design, but rather surprisingly, Best Original Score as well. (And “Dick Poop” will live in infamy.) Diane Warren's personal campaign for original song “Grateful” from “Beyond the Lights” paid off (though it's still a pity Gugu Mbatha-Raw couldn't find room as hers was, to my mind, the finest leading actress portrayal of the year).
I had heard the reel for “The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies” didn't go over well at the visual effects bake-off, and sure enough, the film missed in that category, with “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” pulling off what its predecessor couldn't. It got the stray sound editing nod and that's it. Middle Earth goes out with a wimper. “Big Eyes,” meanwhile, missed all around, which isn't entirely shocking. I had thought maybe the production design would pop for AMPAS as it did for BAFTA, but no dice. Instead, it was “Interstellar” that popped for AMPAS as it did for BAFTA. It was a coin flip for me. But in that category, I'm sort of bummed “Birdman” didn't get the call. That was staggering, cleverly expressionistic work. Oh well.
Oh! And my favorite nomination of the morning is easily “Inherent Vice” making the cut for costume design. Mark Bridges has been with Paul Thomas Anderson for a long time and finally got to the dance with “The Artist.” It's great to see him recognized for one of their collaborations, however, and I thought he might have an outside shot. Anderson, too, was nominated – for Best Adapted Screenplay. And hallelujah to that, but it came at the expense of “Gone Girl's” Gillian Flynn. That had to be a shock for many. (Indeed, “Gone Girl” received just one nomination: Best Actress. This after being an obvious favorite on the guild circuit.)
With “Birdman” and “The Grand Budapest Hotel” leading the way with nine nominations each and “The Imitation Game” not far behind with eight, the nominations pretty much echoed the big picture left by the guild and industry group announcements. That plus “Boyhood” is your race for Best Picture at the moment. Fox Searchlight finds itself in an awkward situation, having two nominees to push through phase two (one of them being the highest grossing Best Picture nominee at present), while “Boyhood” is the Golden Globe champ with a lot of dry powder left over following a casual-than-most phase one campaign. But my money is still on the Weinstein hopeful.
Now, there will probably be a lot of hand-wringing in the usual corners today about what this all “means.” The folly in that, always, is assuming it's one big, grand gesture. Professionals were tasked with picking their favorite examples of work in their respective fields across an array of categories. In the final analysis, the collective is the collective, but there's no hive mind here. “They” didn't do anything as one. Keep calm and carry on.
As for predictions, I had one of my better years. I went 4/5 in nearly every single category for an overall total of 96/121 (or 87/106 if you don't count the shorts). I correctly foresaw the “Life Itself” snub in the documentary feature field, as often, that group moves away from mainstream. I was 100% in the Best Picture (“Nightcrawler” was my #9), Best Supporting Actor, Best Cinematography and Best Foreign Language Film categories. I'm not really kicking myself for any of the misses throughout because I sort of zenned out after dropping my predictions. Nothing was nagging. No last minute adjustments. Just a sense of wondering how quirky the Academy would be, because they always are.
And they were true to form today.
So congratulations to all the nominees. Chin up to all of those who thought they might hear their name called today. And onward we go.
What was your response to this morning's Oscar nominations announcement? Ready to make some winner predictions? Cut loose in the comments section below.
The lineup for the Indie Spirits II (aka the Oscars) is complete.
Sometimes we get it really, really, wrong. Transformers movies, especially 4 was ADHD filmmaking. Throw stuff against a wall and see what sticks. They'll get what they deserve at the Razzies. But not every big-budget movie is that piss-poor, quality wise.
Bring on the MTV Movie Awards nominations.
Dude, give it a rest. Or, more likely, hop to yet another site and copy/paste again. If you’re cruising for some sleeper to awaken and join your cause that “Mockingjay” should be nominated for Best Picture over “Whiplash,” in these forums, it’s gonna be a long, lonely road.
I mean, I think there is a smidgen of truth in MR’s comment. Not that something like “Mockingjay” should be nominated for Best Picture, but the notion that this is certainly the least financially successful lot of Best Picture films since the Academy expanded. If the goal of that expansion was to open the doors for more publicly-watched/adored films to enter into the field, that certainly wasn’t the case today. With “Gone Girl” and “Interstellar” on the wayside (I’m especially saddened about the former which was my favorite movie last year thus far) — two films the Academy could’ve easily voted for and not been “embarrassed” about — this really is shaping up to be the lowest-rated telecast in AGES.
Not that the awards should be based in popularity, mind you. However, I do find it funny that despite the eight nominations, they couldn’t find room for something with a bit more “popular” appeal. That said, GO WHIPLASH!
There is some truth that the snobs are leading TV and movie companies onto the rocks with their bizarre tastes.
But in the end, the entertainment companies that make good products that normal people want to see win “Money in yo pocket” awards, and that’s really the only awards that matter :)
There is a good point here: how come popular films aren’t getting nominated?
However, rather than ask ‘why aren’t people nominating popular films?’, I would ask ‘why aren’t popular films good enough to be nominated?’
Because I think the real difference between now and the days when big box-office pictures got nominations is that those big box-office pictures that people could also nominate for serious awards without feeling dirty and/or silly are just much rarer these days.
Maybe it would have been nice to have seen token BP nominations for Guardians of the Galaxy or Edge of Tomorrow, but I don’t think anyone can feel really hard-done-by that they weren’t there. There were a lot of other really good films that weren’t there either.
You’re trolling us with this, right?
I'm still waitin' for somebody to tell me what is "Song of the Sea", the one that pushed The Lego Movie out of animated best film?
Thing is, are you going to go after the chief movie reporter from Variety with the same ferocity? It’s not just me that’s railing against this piss-poor lineup:
Oscar Best Picture Nominees Are Box Office Lightweights:
[variety.com]
I know I’m going to regret this . . .
I read that article and he’s not railing. He makes an observation, but I’d hardly say he is railing. He also makes the observation that some of the nominees make most of their box office after the nominations are announced. Why is it so bad that lesser known films get a shot at recognition and bigger box office? Does the Lego Movie need more box office? Why are you under some illusion that box office or public popularity has anything to do with the Oscar nominations? It never has. Some years you have a Titanic in the running; some years you don’t. The public doesn’t vote. I suggest you stick to your MTV awards.
With “The Grand Budapest Hotel” getting in for Editing and also all the other stuff it was predicted for, it must have been down to the wire for Fiennes. With Oyelowo and Gyllenhaal both out, (for films getting nowhere near as much love), there was room for Fiennes after all. But no, Cooper sneaks in and gets his third. In a row. Jesus Christ.
Yeah I still think Gyllenhaal was likely 6th. But I think Feinnes was probably even ahead of Oyelowo.
I would have loved for Fiennes to nab that spot. Alas . . .
I’m actually pleasantly surprised by the Documentary nominees; with the rule change that said that any member can vote for features, and with the past two years’ winners being entertainment-based crowdpleasers (“Sugar Man” and “20 Feet”), I worried that hard-hitting, “uncomfortable” documentaries would not have the same chance that they’d had in the past. No “feel-good” docs on THIS list!
Remember, the NOMINATIONS are by the Doc branch, not the general membership.
IF something like LIFE ITSELF had been nominated, it would have been a real threat to win with the general academy
Kris you’ve states this before, but I think we often forget, the Oscars are not the be-all end-all. A lot of work that was snubbed this morning was recognized elsewhere. Yes it’s a great recognition, but for us movie goers it’s noth to get too upset about. It’s just what one group thinks. Yes there were some disappointments for me, but I take solace in the fact that other groups recognized them. Just think the Internet needs to. Be reminded sometimes about that.
I wish more people on the Internet thought like you. Watching some of these meltdowns going on about all of this just makes me shake my head.
I agree. It still stings when the Academy is “supposed” to be the largest barometer.
Barometer of quality
So, assuming no expansion we would probably be looking at American Sniper, Birdman, Boyhood, Grand Budapest Hotel, and Imitation Game right (I suppose chance for Whiplash or Theory of Everything, but Sniper had more noms, seemed to be coming on strong, and hard to see a top five without a studio film in the mix).
And with 10, probably would have been Foxcatcher (had to be with that support) and Nightcrawler.
Disagreed about AS. Whiplash would’ve been the 5th slot. It landed just as strong, also got Editing (in fact, they were practically in all the same categories—count the Actors as one). But Whiplash has been the indie darling favorite since Sundance, and had Simmons as a driving force, too.
It seems like nobody loves Cooper (especially on this forum), and nevertheless this poor man’s Marlon Brando somehow managed to grab third nomination in a row.
I think he deserved the win last year, and although it’s hard to argue with Lincoln, gave DDL a real run for his money in 2012. Glad to see him doing well with the Academy.
Can we all just acknowledge that Bradley Cooper is actually a good actor? I know, it came as a bit of a surprise to me as well but since “Silver Linings” multiple times that that wasn’t just some fluke. He’s a genuinely talented actor.
I dont know what it is about Bradley Cooper. Yes I do think hes a good actor. And yet, Ive never found him to be top 5 or even 10 worthy for his nominated roles. So perhaps thats why I feel a twinge of “really?” Every time he makes it in somewhere.
I think he’s a good actor. No question. But I agree with JJ1. He’s never in my top 5 performances of the year. I don’t find him to be a particularly subtle actor.
I think lots of good and great actors aren’t particularly subtle. Lord knows Daniel Day-Lewis isn’t a subtle actor.
Fair enough. I don’t think comparing Cooper to DDL does Cooper any favors though. I’m not saying Cooper is a bad actor. To use your words, I think he is a genuinely talented actor. He’s just never in my top five of the year and certainly not this year. But, the Academy thought different. Just my opinion.
Fair enough. I don’t think comparing Cooper to DDL does Cooper any favors though. I’m not saying Cooper is a bad actor. To use your words, I think he is a genuinely talented actor. He’s just never in my top five of the year and certainly not this year. But, the Academy thought different. Just my opinion.
I thought he deserved the Silver Linings Playbook nomination, personally, though I understand why others would think he didn’t. Wasn’t sure what to think of him in American Hustle, though. He just felt very off, though part of that might have to do with how inconsistent I thought the film was as a whole.
“I don’t think comparing Cooper to DDL does Cooper any favors though.”
I realize that’s a lofty comparison, and I only drew it to point out that great acting doesn’t need to necessarily be subtle. I don’t think Cooper is quite in DDL’s league, but I don’t think many are, haha.
Oh, I think DDL is extremely subtle, even when hes going large. I suppose its just an intangible thing that actors can either exude/impart or not.
I’m kind of disappointed nobody’s made the “he was nominated for the wrong role” joke.
(I mean, he was pretty good as Rocket.)
I had Miller in there for a long time for Director and swapped him out yesterday because I thought it was more wishful thinking than anything. But then I decided to put him back in last minute and it was the only category I went 5/5 on. haha
Selma “finds itself in the odd situation of being a Best Picture nominee with just one other element recognized, not unlike The Blind Side or Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close.” Ugh. UGH. Those films really don’t deserve Selma’s company…
Yeah, that was my first thought as well. Pretty lousy company to be in.
You could say it deserves A Serious Man’s company, though.
Enjoy the comparison to Grand Hotel.
War Horse, too.
I think “A Serious Man” is better company to be in.
Also Wings.
Glad I’m not the only one who thinks The LEGO movie is way overrated.
For us sad about Gyllenhaal missing out on Best Actor, I guess his spot is guaranteed next year with Demolition.
Jean-Marc Vallée has now directed 4 actors to successful nominations in two years in a row. Watts and Gyllenhaal then look solid for next year, providing the film is a decent effort.
If anything Lego movie is STILL underrated. That movie is incredible. Do you have kids? I’ve watched it at lieast 50 times and I always pick out something new. It’s packed with fun ideas and awesome little moments. It’s a joke it wasn’t nominated.
@Mcnater
Don’t get me wrong. It is a good movie, with really funny and clever scenes, but I don’t think its one of the year’s best. I saw this one in a lot of Top Ten lists and I just don’t get it.
Um, woh.
It looks like the animators really look at the animation quality, not the movie overall, hence ‘Song of the Sea’ and ‘Princess Kaguya’ this year, ‘Secret of the Kells’, etc. Perhaps they were just not impressed with the animation in ‘The LEGO Movie’.
Gyllenhaal and Russo being left out hurt. Their work was amazing. Never thought Nightcrawler would get a BP nod, but was hoping for the acting to be recognized. I thought Carell’s performance was the weakest of the three in Foxcatcher–just felt more like he was acting compared to Tatum and Ruffalo’s work–so I would have happily swapped him out for Gyllenhaal. And Russo for Streep any day!
Thats it. If not BP or editing or whatever, really hoped/expected Jake or a surprise in Russo.
At least there’s a decent amount of acting nominees for films not up for Best Picture. Last year, aside from August: Osage County, if you’d seen all the Best Picture nominees you’d seen most of the acting nominees too.
Kind of disappointed we didn’t get a surprise in Supporting Actor but oh well.
Kind of relieved Aniston missed so we’d be spared six weeks of people pretending she might win.
On the bright side for Selma fans, it’ll probably still win more Oscars than American Sniper. It’s almost definitely winning Best Song and there’s a decent chance Sniper doesn’t win anything. What categories could Sniper win in? Sound?
Yeah, sound
Especially with Into the Woods missing
Given that “Vice” did as well as it did (I thought it would get nothing), I’m suprised Brolin couldn’t squeeze his way in over Duvall. The actors tend to stick up for PTA more than any other branch.
The American Sniper love baffles me. It’s an okay movie at best — some gripping action, some heartfelt moments at home. But it’s jingoistic and there’s nothing in there I haven’t seen done better in other movies.
Also, how was DuVernay not recognized? She took a movie that could have been a stuffy prestige pic (you know, like Theory of Everything or Imitation Game) and gave it vitality, anger and life.
I like the Oscars because it’s a night where everyone celebrates movies. But this whole political aspect and the campaigning just cheapens art.
Two words: Clint Eastwood.
Not untrue
“The Imitation Game” and “The Theory of Everything” should not be held in the same company. Sure, they are very similar on paper, but “Imitation Game” is a much better movie with a very good screenplay.
Focus on the positive. So easy to get swept into negative emotional from disappointments outside of your control. So I am grateful that the Academy so fit to include Marion Cotillard, Laura Dern, and Paul Thomas Anderson in their nominations this morning. Rooting for Keaton, Moore, and Anderson in Adapted Screenplay. Selma’s Best Picture nomination means Oprah has her second competitive Oscar nomination.
Also on positively side are five Interstellar’s nominations. It’s really not bad.
What I learned (or re-learned) is that you just never know.
How could Nightcrawler with very good reviews, good box office, tons of buzz that sustained the season, great Oscar-campaign, oodles and oddles of precursors, lots of interesting Guild Support, tons of Jake (SAG, BAFTA, BFCA, GG), Russo (BAFTA) … end up with just screenplay?
Foxcatcher had less surface buzz, less precursors, but obviously made out much better than Nightcrawler and with much less box office, as well. I think Bennett Miller must be the key to that. As Kris said, the Academy appreciates him a lot. I dug Foxcatcher, but certainly wasnt feeling the heat as of late.
How can Sniper get in a lot and Selma not? Screeners? Controversy? Eastwood love? Any and all. Still somewhat surprised/bummed.
How can Marion Cotillard get in with nothing but early critic awards buzz but nothing else? Yet, hit every. single. major acting awards body 2 years ago and miss the Oscar nom for Rust and Bone? Like. Whaaaaa?
In any case, thrilled for her.
Dern likely got in because of her friends in the acting branch and because Nightcrawler was obviously too genre (Russo) and Chastain just wasnt seen enough (no SAG or BAFTA nom).
And no Lego Movie. Craziness. Who would have thought that? No one.
You just. Never. Know.
We can crunch numbers and make great educated guesses. But the Academy will always surprise. :)
a) Do you think The Grand Budapest Hotel can actually win? (I’m so biased in its favorite, I can’t think straight on that.) It seems, if there’s a four-way race that holds ’til the end, it could. Then again, even American Sniper or Selma seem like they could squeak in if no consensus mounts.
Of course, that could ALL change if a film sweeps in the next two weeks. Boyhood? Imitation? It could be over soon- or become the most interesting race in years.
b) If a no front-runner actually emerges, I do think that “Selma miracle” could still happen. If no picture is anointed, I think the blowback from today’s lack of diversity (which is shameful, in my view) may give it some juice.
“Budapest” is my favourite film of the year, but I don’t think it can win. It will win some tech awards and has a real shot at Original Screenplay.
I like your comment about it not being one big gesture but a bunch of individual choices.
Adding to that, it’s also worth remembering that that’s how it’s MEANT to be. Going by the award names, I mean. There’s no reason why every one of the best films of the year must also, for example, have one of the best actors. There’s no reason why a film with the best writing and the best directing must necessarily also be one of the best films. And so on.
Of course, quality often sticks together. It makes sense there are correlations. But too often these awards seem to work on the basis of picking the most popular films and then giving them the nominations they seem vaguely eligible for, rather than specifically picking the most excellent examples in each field.
And that’s still happening this year, obviously – a real list choosing from all the films in the world on an equal footing would doubtless give nominations to many more films than are represented here. [particularly foreign-language films]
But it’s encouraging. It’s nice to see nominations where it looks like people have actually thought about the best things in that field rather than just picking their default favourite film of the year.
Kris, first, thanks as always! Here’s what’s bothering me – the reliance on screeners and the nagging question that too many voters don’t even see the movies. Now, I’m sure this is old news, but ARGH!!! It’s the only way I wrap my head around Cooper’s nomination over Oyelowo or Fiennes. Though I respect his work, I do not believe he’s the new Meryl or DDL – as in his appearance in a movie triggers an instant nomination, but it feels that way.
As for Inherent Vice’s costume nod, were they partly voting for Katherine Waterston?
Ida!!! Especially the cinematography nod… Just wow… Still, I was disappointed to see Force Majeure get overlooked.
Lastly, to any duVernay doubters, please see Middle of Nowhere. No, it’s not perfect, but it’s a gem of film. It made her achievement with Selma both understandable and mind-blowing.
So last night I posted a list of surprises I was halfway expecting in the comments section of the final predictions article, and two of them actually happened: “Nightcrawler” only got one nomination and it wasn’t for Gyllenhaal, and “Foxcatcher” overcame quiet buzz and got 5+ nominations (although I didn’t predict it would still be left out of Picture).
That being said, I NEVER would have guessed “The LEGO Movie” would be snubbed. I personally didn’t like the movie AT ALL, but wow, that’s surprising. And then Marion Cotillard and Laura Dern? Wow. Who saw those coming?
Overall, I quite like this year’s nominations.
I can’t believe I forgot to brag about the fact that not only did I mention that I could see a “lone director” nomination happening this year, but I even mentioned Bennett Miller by name as a possibility to fill that slot. Granted, I said it would be either him or Fincher, so I didn’t flat-out call it, but still.
I know campaigning is such a big part of this and I like Jennifer Anniston, but I can’t help being totally delighted at Cotillard’s nomination after virtually NO campaigning. As happy as I will be for Moore to win, Cotillard’s performance was the most acclaimed of the year and her place in the category just makes a hell of a lot more sense. And before anyone pegs me, no I am NOT one of those insane Cotillard stans. I’m just loving the irony.
Second that! Immediately after the announcements, all the entertainment folk could discuss was Aniston’s absence after such a hard campaign. Now, I’ll admit – I have not seen Cake, but have enjoyed Aniston’s indie work (The Good Girl, Friends With Money). Still, nothing I doubt that her work in Cake comes anywhere close to what I saw Cotillard deliver in The Immigrant. I’ve not seen Two Days, One Night, but I’ve heard her work in the Dardennes’ film is even greater. In short, I’m thrilled to see that great acting won over a great campaign. Isn’t that the way it should be?
Marion Cotillard’s nomination is one of the happiest things that have ever happened Oscar morning. A true merit (and, most importantly ONLY merit) nomination. I can almost forgive them for every other mistake they’ve made (FIENNES, FIENNES, FIENNES)
For a movie that made less than $170,000 in its domestic run? No.
You’re bad for movies, Paul. I hope you know that.
All-white acting nominations… hooray for Hollywood! ;-)
My favorite twit this morning @AlexSHurst:
“Wonder if Lego Movie would have been nominated if all the legos were white”
It drives me crazy how sensitive people are nowdays. Seems like everyone walks around with their feelings on their shirtsleeves smh. If it were the other way around and all the nominees were “coloured” and there were no white folk do you think this would still be a discussion? There is a BET (black entertainment television) but there is no WET (white entertainment television) wonder why? People need to learn to think for themselves and not believe everything the media says. Race issues in America are nowhere near as bad as the media portrays. Television and the National news media are 99% responsible for keeping racial tension alive. Give it a rest and let people be themselves whether you agree or disagree.
Looking over the list again, a top-ranking snub would have be Nick Hornby for Adapted Screenplay. How in hell did American Sniper get a nod instead? Hornby did a remarkable job of getting into Strayed’s head. In fact, I’d say that his screenplay was the foundation for Vallee’s and Witherspoon’s superb work.
The Patricia F-word Arquette joke has to stop now. Seriously?? She was interesting to watch in only one scene, otherwise a moth could have done the rest of the performance even better… seriously, Emily Blunt was a much more interesting thing to see in Edge of Tomorrow, but meh.
I love Marion Cotillard, seeing her listed makes me so happy.
No Ralph Fiennes :(
And I’m soooooooooooo glad to see the crappy graphics from The Hobbit 3 left out: they’re an embarrassment for the LOTR trilogy and the Weta resume.
No Ralph Fiennes :(
I disagree. Arquette’s performance is a risky one not neccesarily in the character itself, but what it meant to give live to a character through a 12 year span and giving it wonderful nuances throughout the years. How she accepted the inevitable changes (how she ages, her weight variations) and incorporated them to her character is a risky and ballsy move.
The same goes for Hawke. Hope she wins the Oscar.
Laura Dern: I told you so. ;-)
Just want to thank you, Kris, for helping me to get Cinematography completely right this year. Pulling for Ida’s chances at a dark horse nomination really paid off. Was the only thing aside from Picture and Supporting Actor that I was able to 100% predict.
Your tone is so refreshing. Great take on today’s announcement!
Funnily, two years ago Marion Cotillard got pretty much all the precursor nominations but missed at the Oscars; now she missed pretty much all the precursors, but got an Oscar nomination.
As always, I like your measured, restrained approach, Kris, especially on days like this when there are a lot of extreme reactions out there.
Boy, it’s weird when the “most surprising Oscar omission” is an extended toy commercial (I liked “The LEGO Movie,” but it’s an extended frigging toy commercial).
Also, the “Selma” controversy makes me sick; it probably cost the movie a lot of nominations, and perhaps even Best Picture later down the road, and the worst part is that some people got their panties in a wad about LBJ’s treatment.
Because in a movie about the civil rights movement, let’s worry about the unfair treatment of the rich white guy.
I haven’t read all of the comments here so apologies if it has been mentioned already, but “Four Weddings and a Funeral” is another Best Picture nominee that only received one other nomination, for Best Original Screenplay. That was the first time since, I think, “Decision Before Dawn”.
Correction: “A Serious Man” also had a Best Picture nomination and just one other nomination in 2009, for Original Screenplay. Of course, a writing nod is decidedly more significant than a song one.
Nothing to correct. Wasn’t looking to list every instance.
The best of nominations, Marion Cotillard.
I would say the best comparison for “Selma” is another BP nominee with a “below the line” craft nomination, 1951’s “Decision Before Dawn”, nominated for only Best Picture and Film Editing. The other examples (“Blind Side”, “Extremely Loud”, “Serious Man”, “Four Weddings”) had acting or writing nods. Just FYI.