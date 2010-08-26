‘Serbian Film’ drops London’s Frighfest, ‘Hatchet 2’ opens unrated with AMC

In a festival season where news is normally made at festivals in places like Venice, Toronto, and Telluride, it’s not often that one of the most significant moments takes place at Film4 Fright Fest before any of the other fests even get underway.
And yet, that’s what just happened.
The film, “A Serbian Film” will no longer be screened at the festival after the BBFC demanded over four minutes of cuts to the movie before they would certify it for screening.
According to the website “Screenjabber,” FrightFest co-director Alan Jones released a statement to the press that included the following quote:
“Film4 Fright Fest has decided not to show ‘A Serbian Film’ in a heavily cut version because, as a festival with a global integrity, we think a film of this nature should be shown in its entirety as per the director”s intention. Several film festivals across the world have already done so. Unlike the ‘I Spit on Your Grave’ remake, where we are showing the BBFC certified print as requested by Westminster Council, the issues and time-line complexities surrounding ‘A Serbian Film’ make it impossible for us to screen it.”
Oh, that’s rotten.
This film will never be easy to screen or to watch or to defend. Ever. It’s repulsive. It’s morally rancid. And yet, I defend it as one of the most significant things I’ve seen this year, and one of the most skilled. I don’t think it’s wrong for the BBFC to ask for cuts… they are, after all, a censor board. But I do object to waiting till the last minute before ambushing a long-announced screening of a film that’s already played at various festivals. I saw it at South By Southwest, and it played this summer at Fantasia in Montreal.
According to screenjabber, it was 40 seconds worth of material that had to come out of “I Spit On Your Grave” before it was passed for the festival. Seems to me we’re seeing a very restrictive BBFC at the moment. These things tend to ebb and flow in the US, as the MPAA goes through various shifts in how permissive they are.
Right now, we’re at an interesting moment, and I’m not sure which way things are going to go. More permissive? Less permissive? One indicator of which way the wind is blowing might be the decision by AMC Theaters to show “Hatchet 2” unrated. The Adam Green sequel, also screening at the Film4 FrightFest, is said to be a wall-to-wall bloodbath with over 15 gore make-up set pieces. And when the MPAA coughed up a bone at the thought of giving “Hatchet 2” an R, AMC decided to step up, and the result is one of the biggest unrated releases ever. If Vitagraph Films really William Castle’s this decision, they can get a lot of publicity out of this, and a lot of curious audiences ready to see what is “too much” for the MPAA to handle.
And before you say that it’s no big deal if a film as willfully foul as “A Serbian Film” was dropped from a major London film festival over a full four minutes worth of material, it’s worth noting that Ken Russell was also at Fantasia this summer with a look back at his career, including a screening of “The Devils.” I know people who went to Montreal just for that.
And the film they saw? It’s still not the film Ken Russell made. Even now, forty-or-so years later. This is a movie from Warner Bros., a company that regularly releases “unrated” versions of movies. And yet, for some reason, out of fear because of the particular kind of material in dispute, “The Devils” remains disfigured. And if other countries take their cue from the UK, “A Serbian Film” could turn into one of those movies now, permanently altered by legal pressure.
We’ll have more on this as these films continue to wrestle with finding their audience.
The BBFC that banned ‘The Exorcist’ et al are thankfully gone, but they still seem to have issues with sexual violence of any kind. As far as I was aware though they would usually take into account if it was ‘violence with a message’. So maybe they consider Serbian film as reprehensible as a lot of others do.
Still, it seems a little wrong to demand cuts of Serbian film so late in the game, but given the content of the film it’s hardly suprising they would ask for cuts at all.
Any comment on the filmmakers regarding this censorship snub?
The AMC/Hatchet 2 thing is interesting. Has a major theater chain ever done a deal like that before? On the one hand, it’s cool that people who are interested will get to see the movie as it was made – on the other, this is clearly a financial decision for AMC, so this isn’t particularly promising for less commercial fare.
Anyway, interesting post, Drew, thanks for writing this up.
The full cut of “A Serbian Film” will be available forever and ever to every sick motherfucker who wants it because the full cut has been online for almost a year now.
Side note: I fully support the cuts in question. I’ve seen this movie, wish I hadn’t and if I heard the filmmakers in question had been brutally murdered yesterday, I would consider that a good thing for the human race. Vile, disgusting and yes, Drew INDEFENSIBLE TRASH of the lowest fucking order.
If you’re going to go to bat for these guys, then please also start picking up and defending every low budget, machete porn release as well. Simply because this one had (admittedly excellent) production values, doesn’t mean it isn’t the same crap.
Given my scarce interest in gore, I think I would not find this movie any more valuable or worthy than you do, but, so what? Should it be censored because its poor taste, or even its vile violence?
Let people decide what they want to see or not, and stop letting governments dictate our morals.
“I don’t think it’s wrong for the BBFC to ask for cuts… they are, after all, a censor board.”
Well, Drew, I would say it is normal for the BBFC to ask for cuts, or expected, since that’s what they do. But it IS wrong, nonetheless.
I deeply abhor any kind of censorship, and it still amazes me and infuriates me its existence in nowadays western world.
Just show the film in any form intended by the creators, and then let the people decide if they want to see it or not. Let it find its audience.
I don’t need anybody to save me from myself, thank you.
A Serbian Film revels in the brutal exploitation of children and women to a very, very worrying degree (to the point that some sick fucker will get off on it). I’m so so sure the director was trying to make a point – after all, if someone asked myself or any other sane individual to “make a comment” on our home country I’d also rape a babie to death. Not defensible or worth defending, this film is gutter level shit. Such a shame it’s already had its 15 minutes.
As mentioned, the BBFC is miles better than it used to be, and while I don’t always agree with their decisions (their use of the 12A is becoming pretty lax) I at least applaud their openness on how they come to the decisions they do.
I recommend checking out their website. For most films there’s an “extended classification information” section, and if you click on “show details” it goes into great depth about how the film earned the certificate, and why any cuts were made. The ECI for ‘I spit on your grave’ makes for interesting reading: [www.bbfc.co.uk]
On a related note, and without wishing to open a can of worms, I’m interested in hearing readers’ views in the merits and short-comings of film classification in general. My personal view is that it should be used as a shield to protect minors viewing unsuitable material, which is why I prefer the 15 and 18 certificates we have in the UK. I’m shocked the kind of things that get an R rating in the US which basically means that any irresponsible adult can expose a child to inappropriate content. However, once we get to to an adult rating, I don’t think anything should be cut at all – if it’s adults only, no censorship should take place. I understand that the R rating is a commercial decision to get more bums on seats (ass cheeks, not tramps), and the NC-17 is a financial kiss of death in the US, but 18 certificate films don’t have the same stigma over here. It seems logical to me that extreme levels of violence or sex should only be viewed by adults. Or am I out of touch?
Actually, as I get older, I wish more movies were NC-17, or that the R rating was adults-only. I find that almost every time I go see a movie that is clearly for adults (District 9, for instance, which doesn’t have a single moment that is kid-appropriate), there is some person who has brought a child (or a bunch of them) to the theater. It’s as if babysitters don’t exist anymore. It’s upsetting and annoying, and it makes the ratings completely pointless (somehow I doubt the guy who thought bringing 8 children between the ages of 4 and 10 to District 9 had a frank talk with his kids later about xenophobia).
There are certainly exceptions, movies that parents and children can see together and talk about later (something like Shindler’s List), and those should keep the R rating. But I wish the stigma of NC-17 would go away so that truly adult movie experiences could be limited to adults. If you really feel your kid needs to see Hatchet 2, wait for Netflix.
Just to clarify, I think this should be up to the theaters. I’m certainly not in favor of any laws to enforce these kinds of guidelines – I just wish the general use of those guidelines was different.
I think there is some belief among film fans that they believe they have to see or be willing to see everything to maintain their self-granted film nerd cred, kind of like that man vs. food guy on TV (there is nothing he won’t eat, etc.). A lot of the coverage I’ve seen of this movie seems to smack of this sort of thing where the writer props it up as necessary part of a serious film fan’s diet but otherwise can’t find anything redeeming to say.
I have to admit I haven’t seen it so I’ll concede a lot of ignorance to a point and I’ll cop to being intrigued simply from the reactions of people I’ve grown to respect that have seen it. But…I’m also wary that there is this belief out there that everything committed to film deserves some kind of objective analysis, if not a measure of acceptance simply because it’s an entry in our chosen medium – particularly if it’s professionally/technically polished.
I’m interested in this sort of discussion related to movies by default but I’m not yet convinced this film merits that level of discourse. Normally I would hate to say such a thing and on a certain level I do want to see it for myself but I’m also feeling like this might be as good a time as any to heed the advice of people or a person/writer you respect. Maybe sometimes you don’t need to discover everything right or wrong in the world personally to know the difference?
Still probably want to see it though not looking forward to it if that makes sense.