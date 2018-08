Academy Award Winner Lupita Nyong'o took time out of her busy schedule filming “Star Wars” OMGGGGGG to visit Elmo on Sesame Street. As part of the “Celebs on Sesame Street” webisodes, Nyong'o joined the illustrious ranks of people like First Lady Michelle Obama and John Hamm.

“Miss Lupita” – as Elmo adorably calls her – talks about skin and how very important it is and what it does to keep us safe and able to interact with the world around us.