Sesame Street’s ‘Twilight: Breaking Cookie’ is STILL a better love story than ‘Twilight’

Can yumpire Shortbredward overcome his cookie thirst in order to be with his true love Belly or will she be forced to settle for her second choice, Bacob the baker wolf?

I don't know why the writers of Sesame Street are determined to teach kids lessons on things like self-control by throwing shade on grown-up pop culture like “Twilight” and “True Blood” but I hope they never, ever stop.

Belly's dead-eyed, lifeless litany of “I love you,” is just icing on the cookie cake.