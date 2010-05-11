Set your watches: New Ke$ha video debuts at 12:01 a.m., May 13

Ke$ha mounts an elephant, dances with a python and goes in search of new lands, but you”ll have to wait until 12:01 a.m., May 13, to see what happens. That”s when VEVO will debut the video for “Your Love is My Drug.”

This much we can reveal: Ke$ha shot the video in April new Joshua Tree in the California desert. The clip, directed by Honey, features her with assorted beasts and reptiles and in day-glow paint.

When she”s not glowing in the dark, Ke$ha is prepping to open for Rihanna on a U.S. outing that starts July 2. As we”ve previously reported, she will also perform a benefit for Nashville flood victim in Music City on June 16.