Seth MacFarlane helps the 2013 Oscars rise, especially among young men

Looking at the overall growth for the 2013 Academy Awards telecast on ABC, one might quibble with host Seth MacFarlane’s potential impact, but figures for this year’s Oscars suggest a particularly big bump among MacFarlane-friendly target demos.
Overall, the Oscars rose to 40.3 million viewers, a three percent bump from last year and the show’s biggest audience since 2010. The broadcast was also up 11 percent among adults 18-49 to a 13.0 rating.
The numbers get even better then you start lowering the age range. The Oscars were up by 20 percent among adults 18-34, with an 11.3 rating. Probably MacFarlane earns more credit for that than the Academy does for nominating “Amour” for Best Picture. Want numbers that look even more kindly on the “Family Guy” creator? The Oscars were up 34 percent among men 18-34 and 16 percent among men 18-49.
ABC is particularly pleased by the margin-of-victory for the Oscars over the other high-profile award shows this spring, with the Oscars beating the Golden Globes by 20.6 million viewers and by 103 percent among adults 18-49 and after a tight race against the Grammys in 2012, the Oscars beat the Grammys by 11.9 million viewers and by 29 percent among adults 18-49 this year.
The Oscars went long and helped boost “Jimmy Kimmel Live: After the Oscars” to 5.79 million viewers, including 2.03 million among adults 18-49. That makes it Kimmel’s largest post-Oscars audience and the program’s second -largest audience ever, after the 2006 post-Super Bowl episode.
I really did not enjoy this year’s Oscars….Seth wasn’t all that funny…but mostly, (besides Best Supporting Actor, which I was happy with), we all knew most of the big winners. That’s kind of boring, especially when you didn’t particularly love any of them (well, we all love Jennifer Lawrence, but I don’t think she deserved it this year)
Enjoyed Seth irreverant humor and I think most mainstreanm people did too. I tuned in to see what Seth would say after I laughed at his first brilliant joke “start of quest to make Tommy Lee laugh”. And I am big fan of Walking Dead so I had to switch back and forth and torn between the two. I do agree that kirk joke was too drawn out and the boobs song was kind of blatantly out of place and too long for such a dignified awards show. Without Seth I really do not think target market young age category would have increased like it did. He brought in a lot of young viewers like me who would never have really watched the show. And I enjoyed the biggest box office comedy movie ever – Ted for its hip and fresh comedy that was not afraid to go to new boundaries – reminds me of Chris Rock. Thank you Seth for entertaining us.
I love Seth McFarlane's booby song! The actresses played those parts and didn't mind the world seeing them. It was a funny!

Also, who knew he was such an accomplished singer!
Also, who knew he was such an accomplished singer!
Seth did what ABC needed him to do…get those big ratings in! Ask any network what they want from their programing, quality or ratings? Ratings will win every single time. Seth will be back, I can guarantee it, he will make the money!
The show this year was a bust but I don’t believe it was all Seth McFarlane’s fault. I think it was basically poor writing and mostly just poor taste – sexist, racist and way too much low-brow attacks on accomplished actors – particularly women. To say that it was great that Seth brought in a younger audience overlooks the fact that his jokes and skits alienated many of us who have watched the show for years. I would also argue that mI wouldn’t want young children to see this show lest they think this is acceptable behavior. If this kind of humor is what we consider “acceptable” then we’ve missed the boat. Why do we need to have a feature song about “boobs”? It wasn’t funny and wouldn’t be tolerated where I live and work. We wouldn’t accept those kinds of insults about colleagues accents in our work place or among friends. Why end the show by reminding those who didn’t win that they are losers? None of it was funny and it sets a poor example of how not to treat other human beings. If you like “Family Guy” humor you can choose to tune into that show. I didn’t have that choice. I wanted to see the “Oscars” but instead I got low-brow humor that insulted many outstanding actors, many of my friends and me.