Seth MacFarlane’s ‘Flintstones’ reboot put on hold

“Family Guy” kingpin Seth MacFarlane is just too dang busy — and it finally caught up with him.

Last year, it was announced that the primetime animation mogul is teaming with FOX and WBTV to resurrect Hanna-Barbera’s classic “The Flintstones” for modern audiences, but now the planned reboot is being put on hold due to MacFarlane’s overloaded work schedule, according to Deadline.

In addition to “Family Guy,” MacFarlane also oversees “American Dad” and “The Cleveland Show” and recently wrote, directed and voiced the main role in the upcoming feature film “Ted,” starring Mark Wahlberg and Mila Kunis. The film opens July 13.

Furthermore, MacFarlane is planning an updated TV take on Carl Saga’s “Cosmos: A Space-Time Odyssey” for 2013 the 13-part documentary will be a significant change of pace for MacFarlane.

So, it may be a while before we get to see his take on Fred, Barney, Wilma and Betty.

For those of you who have been living in a cave since the ’60s, the original “The Flintstones” — which borrowed heavily from “The Honeymooners” — was the first successful primetime animated show, running from 1960 to 1966. It launched a number of spin-off programs, a ’90s live-acition film adaptation and a quarry-load of merchandise, while paving the way for future success stories such as “The Simpsons” and, of course, “Family Guy.”