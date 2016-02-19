Seth Meyers invited Melisandre to his wife’s baby shower. It went as well as you might expect.

Late Night host Seth Meyers is expecting his first child, so he and his wife, Alexi, had a baby shower. A few of Alexi's friends showed up, along with Seth's old college friend, Melisandre.

Melisandre, last seen engineering the burning at the stake of an innocent child on Game of Thrones, did not make for the best baby shower guest. The Red Priestess did give it her all, though, attempting to mingle by sharing the story of when she gave birth … to a Shadow Demon, which then stabbed Renly Baratheon to death. This was her idea of a “fun story.”

“I guess you had to be there,” she said.

She had slightly more success talking about the guy she's currently into (Jon Snow, although, as she pointed out, there are issues here: for one, he might be dead) and making a punny joke about gouda. But then one of the other baby shower guests didn't get it, and someone set her on fire.

And really, at this point, you have to blame Seth and some of those baby shower guests for not seeing this coming. After all, two of those guests were also at Seth's dinner party when Jon Snow was in attendance.