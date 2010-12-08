Seth Meyers will topline the 2011 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner

“Saturday Night Live” head writer and “Weekend Update” anchor Seth Meyers has landed the coveted gig as featured speaker at the 2011 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner.

Meyers, who is currently in his 10th season on “SNL” and his fifth season in his head writing and “Weekend Update” capacities, most recently hosted the ESPY Awards for ESPN.

“We’re very excited. Seth is a very smart, very sharp, and very funny observer of the political scene, and we’re looking forward to seeing him on April 30,” David Jackson of USA TODAY and president of the WHCA states.

The White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner originated in 1920 and has become known for hot-button performances by some of the biggest names in comedy. Jay Leno was last year’s featured comic, but other recent favorites have included Stephen Colbert, Jon Stewart, Conan O’Brien and multiple appearances by future Senator Al Franken.

Of course, occasionally the roast-like atmosphere has become controversial and even tense, as with Colbert’s 2006 appearance, which many felt led directly to impersonator Rich Little landing the featured gig the following year.

The event has also traditionally included live or taped comedy bits from the sitting President.

This year’s 2011 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2011 at the Washington DC Hilton.

