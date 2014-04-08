Seth Rogen and Zac Efron violate eachother in latest raunchy ‘Neighbors’ trailer

It's safe to say that this latest “Neighbors” trailer is NSFW.

The film's first trailer was dirty, the second was fairly raunchy for a green band, and this third — and, presumably, final — one is absolutely filthy.

The comedy finds new parents Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne waging war on the obnoxious frat house that has moved in next door, where Zac Efron reigns over booze-fueled mayhem with his bros, played by comedy regulars Dave Franco, Christopher Mintz-Plasse and others.

Determined to out-gross the previous previews, the latest trailer begins with a protracted gag involving baby voyeurism and culminates in a very intimate fight involving sex toys. In between, there are defecation jokes, ripped abs, hilarious dangerous pranks, more sex jokes and Samuel L. Jackson impressions.

Watch it here:

Lisa Kudrow, Jake Johnson and Hannibal Buress also star. Nicholas Stoller (“Forgetting Sarah Marshall”) directed from the script by Andrew J. Cohen and Brendan O'Brien.

“Neighbors” opens May 9.