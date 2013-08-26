Seth Rogen and Zac Efron’s ‘Townies’ is now titled ‘Neighbors’

The upcoming movie starring Seth Rogen, Zac Efron, and Rose Byrne has been given a new name. Directed by Nick Stoller, the film had been titled “Townies,” but will now be known as “Neighbors.”
This is Nicholas Stoller’s fourth feature film as director, but he also has a number of screenplays to his credit include 2011’s “The Muppets” and its sequel, next year’s “Muppets Most Wanted.”   Outside of Efron, Byrne, and Rogen, the cast for “Neighbors” includes Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Dave Franco, Jake Johnson, and Lisa Kudrow. The movie is being released by Universal.
With the name change, the synopsis for the film has been updated. It now reads “Seth Rogen, Zac Efron and Rose Byrne lead the cast of ‘Neighbors,’ a comedy about a young couple suffering from arrested development who are forced to live next to a fraternity house after the birth of their newborn baby. ‘Neighbors’ is directed by Nick Stoller (‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall,’ ‘Get Him to the Greek’).” Based on that synopsis, the new title certainly makes sense, but is it a better title than the old one?
“Neighbors” is due in theaters May 9, 2014.

