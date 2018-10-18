DISNEY

Jon Favreau’s The Lion King remake may be live-action, but you’re not going to see many or any actors: It will all or mostly be anthropomorphized CGI creatures with human voices, just like Favreau’s The Jungle Book. So enjoy this picture co-star Seth Rogen tweeted of he and fellow homo sapien voice actors in the studio, because you won’t see these mugs on a big screen together any time soon:

The fact that they’re nestled away in a studio also explains the facial hair. Three of them — Rogen, Donald Glover, Billy Eichener — are letting their beards grow out, especially Rogen, but especially Glover. Eichner just looks like he hasn’t shaved in a week, out of solidarity or peer pressure. Favreau, the elder statesman of the group at 51, merely has a respectable salt-and-pepper goatee.

Then there’s the attire. Sartorially, everyone’s in make-a-movie-and-chill mode. Eichner rocks an open plaid button-up over a navy blue tee. Favreau has a tee commemorating the opening apeman stretch of 2001: A Space Odyssey, which is a bit like The Lion King in that it’s set in Africa and features no humans. Rogen has a loud yellow V-neck with a white button-up popping out at the top.