Seth Rogen may play Steve Wozniak in the Boyle/Sorkin Steve Jobs movie

While some people had nice things to say about Ashton Kutcher's work as Steve Jobs in “Jobs,” I thought it was a terrible fit between actor and material, and the film itself was so poorly made that I had a hard time taking any of it seriously. I did like Josh Gad's approach to playing Steve Wozniak, though, and I think that's just a testament to Gad's innate likability onscreen.

Part of my problem with that film is the way it seems to treat product launches as the biggest moments in Jobs' life, and while I certainly understand that he masterfully cultivated the nearly-religious fervor that people have for Apple technology, it just felt tone-deaf they way they handled it in that film. Normally, I'd ask why someone's bothering to make another movie about Jobs so soon after that one was in theaters, but I'm pretty sure I know the answer.

After all, Danny Boyle directing a script by Aaron Sorkin, based on the Walter Isaacson book, is a totally different proposition.

So far, we know that Christian Bale is the first choice to play Jobs. They are not done with his deal, according to Borys Kit, so while it looks very likely he's playing the part, it's not guaranteed yet. Today's news is that Seth Rogen is being considered for the part of Steve Wozniak, and the idea of Seth Rogen digging into a plate full of Aaron Sorkin dialogue is positively irresistible. That's especially true with Wozniak, who is a fascinating guy in his own right, justifiably beloved by people in the tech world.

In addition, Kit says Boyle will be reading with actors about the female lead part, and that Jessica Chastain is on that short list of people who will be part of that, but that's a long way from being able to say that she's in the film.

In general, it sounds like they haven't pinned anyone down completely, but the process is underway, and I'm just looking forward to seeing what Boyle does with a Sorkin script. It's a really interesting combination of voices, and I'm counting on them to figure out exactly why we need another movie about Steve Jobs, his life, and his work. If anyone can, they can.

In the meantime, you can see Christian Bale in “Exodus: Gods and Kings”, and you can see Seth Rogen in “The Interview,” both hitting theaters this Christmas.