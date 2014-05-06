Seth Rogen says AMC’s ‘Preacher’ will surprise readers of the comic

(CBR) Seth Rogen probably isn”t the first name fans thought of when considering who could adapt Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon”s “Preacher.” Nevertheless, Rogen and longtime collaborator Evan Goldberg are behind the latest effort to bring the acclaimed Vertigo title to the screen, this time as an AMC television series.

In an interview with Slash Film, Rogen provided an update on the status of “Preacher,” including news that the adaptation will take some departures from the source material.

“Me and Evan are writing it right now with the help of Sam Catlin, and we”ve come up with a lot of incredibly crazy ideas,” he said. “It”s a fun thing to riff on and talk about. We”re definitely trying to expand on some of the ideas in the comic and make it that … we love most of the main cornerstones of the comic but we”re trying to make it that even if you”ve read the comic you should not know exactly what to expect from the TV show.”

Rogen”s approach sounds similar to how AMC”s current flagship comic adaptation, “The Walking Dead,” is handled. While that series takes cues and familiar story beats from the comics, by and large, it”s a very different beast. Perhaps “Preacher” the show will hew closer to “Preacher” the comics than the “Walking Dead” formula, but it”s something to bear in mind.