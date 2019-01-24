With Black Monday currently embarking upon its coke-fueled romp through 1980s Wall Street, the executive-producing duo behind Preacher is riding a wave. Indeed, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are all over the place right now, and the former has tweeted about how their production company, Point Grey Pictures, is releasing four TV series and three theatrical, feature films this year. With that in mind, Rogen also posted a teaser trailer for The Boys, the pair’s upcoming Amazon series. It’s about as twisted a take as one would expect while adapting the graphic novel by Garth Ennis (Preacher, The Punisher, Hitman) and Darick Robertson (Transmetropolitan). Take a look.

Based on one of my favorite comics of all time, I’m proud to have helped bring #TheBoys to life. Here’s a taste of our new show, coming to Amazon this year: pic.twitter.com/oACd1KL2pu — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 24, 2019

The Boys (which was initially set at Cinemax back in 2016, but times have changed) revolves around the titular vigilante group who grow weary of BS-ing caped crusaders who abuse their own powers and grow corrupted after leaning into fame’s trappings. The gang fights dirty while embracing their blue-collar status, and here’s more from the synopsis:

The Boys is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes – who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods – abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It’s the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about “The Seven,” and Vought – the multi-billion dollar conglomerate that manages these superheroes.

Eric Kripke (Supernatural, Timeless) joins Rogen and Goldberg for executive-producing duties, and (as the teaser shows) the series stars Karl Urban, Simon Pegg, Karen Fukuhara, Laz Alonso, Tomer Kapon, Anthony Starr, Jack Quaid, and more.

The Boys will debut on Amazon in Summer 2019.