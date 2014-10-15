Seth Rogen to reunite with Lisa Kudrow on “The Comeback”

Rogen will play the fictional version of Kudrow”s antagonist “Paulie G” on “The Comeback”s” show within a show. Kudrow and Rogen last appeared on screen together earlier this year in “Neighbors.”

Will Neil Patrick Harris pave the way for Tina Fey and Amy Poehler to host the Oscars?

One thing that was perceived to hold Harris back — besides him formerly being a CBS star – was that he had hosted too many other awards shows. But with Harris now hosting the Oscars, it can open up the prospect of the Academy Awards selecting Tina and Amy, who”ve been hosting the Oscars” competitor, the Golden Globes.

It”s about time Archie Panjabi leaves “The Good Wife”

“Kalinda remains a kickass and reliable investigator in impressive boots,” says Willa Paskin, “but it has been a long time since we saw her do anything besides track down impossible information and sexually appeal to everyone she encounters, of either gender. Six seasons in, it”s easy to imagine that an actress might be looking for something meatier to play than 'low-burn smoldering.”” PLUS: Season 4 was when Kalinda started becoming less interesting, and how should Kalinda exit?

Click Read Full Post For More

Alexandra Breckenridge goes from “American Horror Story” to “The Walking Dead”

She”ll play a character named Samantha in a recurring Season 5 role.

“House of Cards” nabs Kim Dickens

The “Deadwood” and “Sons of Anarchy” vet will have a recurring role in Season 3, but details of her character are being kept under wraps.

“Mr. Big” Chris Noth calls “Sex and the City”s” Carrie Bradshaw “such a whore”

Why Noth”s comment is a textbook case of “slut-shaming.”

Jimmy Fallon”s “Ew!” hits No. 26 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts

Says Fallon: “Oh my goodness. I'm, like, freaking out right now. This is unbelievable! No. 26? I'd be happy with 99!”

CNN cancels “Crossfire” (again), “Sanjay Gupta, M.D.” and “CNN Money”

These are the latest shows to be axed amidst CNN”s layoff of more than 1,000 employees.

Chris O”Dowd”s autobiographical UK comedy “Moone Boy” is getting an ABC remake

“Moone Boy” will follow a 12-year-old boy who receives guidance from an imaginary friend.

Joe Giudice won”t get extra jail time after plea deal in driver”s license fraud case

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey star”s” 18-month state sentence will run concurrently with his 41-month federal sentence.

Another law enforcement agency is probing Stephen Collins, this time over an alleged 1983 incident

The L.A. Sheriff”s Department is investigating a woman”s claim of child molestation that allegedly took place when she was 13 years old.

Actress Elizabeth Peña, who played Gloria's mom on “Modern Family,” dies at 55

Peña had recently finished working on El Rey”s “Matador.”