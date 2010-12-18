Seven things I learned from Blake Edwards: A filmmaker remembered

“We are, each of us, the product of an era.” – George, “10”
Born in 1922. That’s amazing to me. And Blake Edwards absolutely was a product of an era… of several of them… as well as one of the influences that turned out so many other people who are products of time spent with his amazing body of work.
I did not write something immediately about the death of Blake Edwards because of just how much the life of Blake Edwards meant to me. You can’t really say “gone too soon” about someone who was born in 1922 and who left behind some of the great screen comedy of all time, but that doesn’t change the impact I felt when I woke up to an e-mail from Dan Fienberg informing me that Blake had passed away.
We all have filmmakers we feel a special affinity for, and in the case of Blake Edwards, I have always felt somewhat alone in my love for his work. I am frequently amazed at how dismissive people are towards big chunks of his work, and in particular, how much disrespect there is for the “Pink Panther” series with Peter Sellers. I have said it many times in print before and I would feel remiss if I did not take the occasion of his passing to once again state just how great Edwards was. He had a phenomenal sense of composition, and if you’ve only seen his comedies on TV, panned and scanned, you have done him a great disservice.
The “Pink Panther” movies, for example, are gorgeous in full widescreen, all of them composed to take full comic advantage of the 2.35:1 image. He left behind a personal filmography that paints a very particular portrait of life in Southern California over a certain period of time, and he also survived several seismic shifts in the film industry, reinventing himself each time to great success.
I could write a typical piece about his films, but with Edwards, I feel like his work meant more than that to me. I didn’t just passively watch his movies… I internalized lessons from them. I absorbed them. Edwards helped to shape my worldview, and my understanding of many things. The least I can do on this occasion is give back some of that accumulated knowledge.
GAY PEOPLE ARE AWESOME
“Victor/Victoria” was released when I was 12, and we saw it theatrically, then repeatedly on home video when it showed up. That film, much like “Some Like It Hot,” played with gender roles and drag as fodder for comedy, but there was such unconditional acceptance and adoration of the gay characters in “Victor Victoria” that I took note of it, even at that age. There was a clear depiction of homophobia in the film, but none in the movie’s perspective, and that affected me. The more of Edwards’s work I saw, the more I realized it was a constant presence in his work, and more so in later years. In trying to capture the Southern California that he knew and recognized and the industry that he worked in, Edwards knew full well that open and acknowledged homosexuality was part of that, and he normalized it in his films in dozens of cases and in ways both subtle and broad. Edwards never idealized his gay characters, either. He just made them honest, and that still feels sort of revolutionary when you look at the work now compared to much of what Hollywood does.
HOLLYWOOD PARTIES ARE AWESOME
One of his greatest films, the comedy “The Party,” is pretty much just a real-time demolition of a Hollywood party by the bumbling innocent Hrundi V. Bakshi (Peter Sellers). Edwards loved to recreate Hollywood parties in his films, and he made them look like these great decadent bacchanals full of witty people, naked women, and absolutely no consequence for anything. His parties each had distinct narratives, and anything could happen by the end of one. You might be involved in a car chase with people dressed as knights in armor and horses, or you might end up witnessing Richard Mulligan in full-blown meltdown, or there might be an elephant covered in hippie paint… no way of knowing. But there will be amazing food, plentiful drink, and music by Henry Mancini. What more could you want?
PEOPLE ARE INHERENTLY BOTH RIDICULOUS AND DIGNIFIED
Edwards loved to watch people fall down, the most basic form of comedy there is, but he also loved dry wit and wordplay and sophisticated characterization. He believed in breaking down barriers for the times he lived in, and he knew how to keep the moments where he pushed the envelope from being empty shock by always underlining them with deeply-felt humanity. Edwards sometimes gets a knock for making “rich white people” movies, but I think he was acutely aware of the way class worked in Hollywood, and one of the main points of “The Party” is the way an extra ends up deflating the pretensions of all of the industry in one long night. Edwards knew his own lifestyle was ridiculous as well as remarkable, and he was willing to lay bare his own fears and manias and weaknesses just as much as he was willing to make fun of anyone else. Even when he would reach for a base joke, he would find a way to twist it. In “10,” for example, there’s a little old lady serving tea to George (Dudley Moore) and a priest, and as she bends down, she farts. Loudly. Almost simultaneously, the dog gets up and bolts from the room, and the priest grimaces at George as he explains: “Every time Mrs. Kessel breaks wind, we beat the dog.” That’s Edwards in a nutshell. He’ll get the laugh, and then he’ll remind you that you’re laughing at a real person, at things that unite us, and that is exactly what makes it okay.
COMEDY CAN, INDEED, BE PRETTY
Why is it that most mainstream Hollywood comedy today is directed in a manner that could best be described as perfunctory? There’s so little style, so little wit in the actual filmmaking, that there’s no real personality to set one apart from the other. You could stack up ten studio comedies in a given year and look at them and there’d be nothing to distinguish one filmmaker from another. That’s not to say that they’re “bad,” per se, but just that studio comedy celebrates a bright, flat homogenized visual style these days. Do people really think comedy has to look like that? Because Edwards was proof that’s not true. He was so good in so many of his films that the movies where he wasn’t on his game really stood out. When you look at “City Heat,” the Clint Eastwood/Burt Reynolds film that Edwards walked off of, you can can tell immediately what footage was shot by Edwards and what was shot by Richard Benjamin, the replacement director, because the Edwards stuff has a totally different character, a totally different visual signature. A movie like “S.O.B.” or “Victor/Victoria” benefits enormously from being shot in scope, and even a well-meaning but gentle misfire like “Sunset” benefits from the way it gives the production period design room to breathe. Very few comedies every have the sort of visual lushness of the back-to-back-to-back “The Return of The Pink Panther,” “The Pink Panther Strikes Again,” and “Revenge of The Pink Panther,” and I see no reason other filmmakers should be afraid to approach pure silliness with such sophistication.
JULIE ANDREWS IS NOT, IN FACT, MARY POPPINS
Turns out Julie Andrews is this hip, funny, bawdy Hollywood broad who just happens to embody English class. My first exposure to her as a child was in films like “The Sound Of Music” and, yes, “Mary Poppins,” and there’s a reason those films made her an international movie star. She is sunny and pure and beautiful in them, and her voice is just magic. She’s an amazing singer. She and Edwards worked together early on in “Darling Lili,” an epic bomb that really is a chore to sit through, one of my least favorite films for either of them. Later, though, they teamed up three times in a row for “10,” “S.O.B.,” and “Victor/Victoria,” and that last film got something like ten Oscar nominations, including Best Actress for Andrews. That movie’s take on sex and gender is so much more fully-formed and inclusive than you would expect from Maria from “The Sound Of Music” that it was one of the first times I ever consciously was aware that actors are not the people we see onscreen. Ironically, I think the more she worked with her husband in later years, the more we saw elements of the real Andrews. Even so, I think it is amazing how revealing Edwards could be with his work while still managing to maintain a healthy sort of privacy about his own life with one of the world’s most famous movie stars. When I met her at the “Despicable Me” junket earlier this year, I was positively beaming. I love Andrews not because she played roles that were important to me in childhood, but because those roles led me to appreciate the full career of this wonderful lady, and the love that her longtime husband felt for her was apparent in the roles he wrote for her and sense of humor that must have been a big part of their life together.
SEX IS VERY COMPLICATED AND HAS ALMOST NOTHING TO DO WITH BODY PARTS
When you’re a kid and you’re first starting to consider sex and think about whether or not you’re ever going to experience it and how and what it would be like, there are all sorts of images of sexuality that you’re exposed to that influence your beliefs and your fears and your hopes. We are inundated with sexual imagery in film, some of it healthy, some of it wildly damaged, some of it irresponsible, and some just for fun, and how a filmmaker approaches sex can be one of the most revealing things in popular art. Most filmmakers avoid it entirely, or they use some very basic coded language to get past a sex scene in the most painless way possible. A fireplace. A hand grabbing a sheet in ecstasy. Tasteful shots of writhing bodies. Fade out. Not Edwards, though. Edwards understood that we are defined by who we are in the bedroom as much as anything else, and the humor that is built into our sexual natures is too good for him to avoid. The movie “10” deals with a 42-year-old man’s brief detour into “manopause,” a sort of panic about sexual options and performance and appeal, and Dudley Moore spends much of the film obsessed with a beautiful younger woman played by Bo Derek. When he finally gets her to bed, she’s stunning, and Derek strips down to nothing, sets the mood with Ravel’s “Bolero,” sets the lighting just so. It should be erotic, but Edwards deflates and derails the sequence by highlighting all the little ways it is ridiculous, taking the steam out of George’s dream. Edwards showed that attraction was a matter of all sorts of chemistry, whether drawn to someone as a sparring partner or for their wit or because of power and position or just because they look really good naked. He had an obvious interest in sex, but not in a snickering American way. Instead, Edwards seemed to understand that much of what we do is a reaction to what we are or aren’t getting, what we want or what we need, and his attitudes still feel bracingly modern.
PLOT IS OVERRATED
Edwards was a very good writer, and he certainly had an appreciation for structure, but some of the biggest delights in his work come from his willingness to digress. When he’s interested in something, he is perfectly willing to stop the film cold and just explore a joke or a set or a character. And some of his most enjoyable films are wildly light on plot. “The Party,” as I mentioned, is just an excuse to pinball a bunch of characters and types off of each other for a few hours, and “S.O.B.” takes almost 30 minutes to even begin to focus itself into something like a plot. The “Pink Panther” films would wander loosely through scenarios, and “The Great Race” is little more than a two-and-a-half hour long Looney Tunes cartoon, one gag after another. The best of his work is deceptively structured, like the way he found a spine in “Breakfast At Tiffany’s” that may not be quite as hard-edged as the book, but which worked beautifully for a mainstream studio version of the story. Edwards would digress and we would follow because in the hands of a good filmmaker, the point isn’t just the story being told, but the voice of the storyteller.
And that’s one thing Edwards had to spare: voice. I miss him already, and I look forward to revisiting much of his work for years and decades to come as I introduce his movies to my kids.
Blake Edwards was 88 years old. He will always be a giant.
A Shot in the Dark was one of my defining experiences as a young film goer. In fact, I saw it on the same night that I saw Escape From New York for the first time. That was a hell of a night. I’d say RIP, but Blake Edwards lived his life as full and as satisfying as a human being can live a life. If I could do 1/1000 of what he did, I would die a happy man. I say, congratulations.
The Pink Panther films were the first series I ever collected on VHS (and by “collected”, I mean recorded off the TV (BBC only-no commercials) onto my Special Home Videos Collection). My friends and I would wear them out constantly replying certain scenes on a loop, and cracking up over and over. I’d still say the Sellars/Edwards Pink Panther films are my most beloved series of films to this day, and I can’t think of a more fitting tribute to Mr Edwards passing than to revisit his greatest work all over again.
My favorite Edwards moment (and it’s very slight in the big picture of things):
Clouseau is in an inn in Germany and says to the innkeeper, “Does your dog bite?” The innkeeper says no. Clouseau bends down to pet the little dog and the dog savagely attacks him. Clouseau says accusingly to the innkeeper, “I thought you said your dog did not bite.” And the innkeeper says, “That’s not my dog.”
Drew, I think this might be the best thing you’ve ever written. Or at least in the last 10 years. Just perfect.
No one ever gives “Skin Deep” the respect it deserves. That is one of the underrated comedies of all time and definitely one of the funniest movies I’ve ever seen. That movie has three incomparable laughs in it (the electroshock scene, the cockfighting scene and the tsunami scene) and was probably John Ritter’s best work of his entire career. I’m going to miss Blake Edwards. The man was a comedy virtuoso and no one is ever going to live up to the level of class and intelligence that he did so effortlessly. RIP.
Absolutely agree about “Skin Deep.” Ritter was incredible in the physicality of the comedy, and it was still a touching story of a guy trying to find his manhood without being led around by his crank.
It’s a good thing that scene got made into something, because it’s brilliant.
Max, I am right there with you on “Skin Deep”. My favortie parts of that movie were of the dog.
Thanks, Drew – this was a GREAT reminder of all the great movies we forget that Blake Edwards made over the years. The Great Race is still my favorite – Jack Lemmon in the Wile E. Coyote flying batsuit is one of the greatest things in the history of Man.
Jack Lemmon in the Great Race… Amen…
To say nothing of his amazing radio career!
Great write up buddy! I’ve seen a good swath of Edwards’ movies, but I’ve somehow looked over The Party. Because of you that will be remedied soon.
Wow, awesome, awesome write up on a truly great filmmaker Drew. Like you said he is so underappreciated and that nobody ever puts the effort to making comedy look good like he did. A SHOT IN THE DARK and THE PINK PANTHER STRIKES AGAIN are the best of a the Clouseau movies and the funniest movies ever!
I agree with everything you’ve so eloquently written, particularly Edward’s signature….one of a kind, distinct. I only need moments to recognize his work when scanning the boob-tube for something good to watch…a lucky moment.
Andrews is indeed all that you say she is. I’ve been enamored since my youth of her….back then with stars in my eyes. I’ve lost that starstruck silliness. As I’ve matured, so has my understanding of her. I’ve had the great fortune of meeting and talking with her a handful of times. She is genuinely a gracious woman, always extending herself with interest and sincerity. I fear her loss more than I fear my own death, and sorrow for her, as she copes with the loss of the man she said “was the most unique man” she ever knew.
Here, to me, is the crystallization of Edwards’ comedy direction: it’s in “Victor/Victoria,” and it’s the moment when the woman in the fancy restaurant realizes that there’s a cockroach crawling up her leg. Another director — MOST directors — would use this as the kickoff to a wild, chaotic slapstick sequence, culminating in Andrews and Preston sneaking out without paying. What does Blake Edwards do? He immediately cuts outside, across the street, to a single perfectly-framed widescreen shot of the entire restaurant, drops the sound to an across-the-street level, and shows you the pandemonium — for EXACTLY the length of time it takes for us in the audience to explode with laughter, and cuts away just at the precise moment it’s crested. THAT’S Blake Edwards to me. (Oh, and on a completely different note, how about the intense and asthmatically creepy-as-hell “Experiment in Terror”?)
Once again, Drew, you perfectly express what I feel. He was a giant. Thanks for sharing your thoughts.
Why is most Hollywood comedy today perfunctory? It’s very simple. The growth of foreign dumping means that movies make their money back much more easily, and the connection between quality and success has diminished. Dumping is great for business but bad for everyone and everything else. It’s because Hollywood can count on the rest of the world to prop up their failures that movies are becoming ever more incompetent and insulting. Your lack of enthusiasm is nothing to do with age – in Edwards’ day, movies were for adults, not for bored ADD teenagers who will watch anything.
What does this say about foreigners? And does enthusiasm for movies for adults vs. movies for teenagers really have nothing to do with age?
What does this say about foreigners? It says most will watch whatever is put before them because their own film industries have been decimated by dumping. So many examples of that.
Age, of course, tempers enthusiasm for everything, but the upside is that it raises appreciation for real accomplishment. It’s a sliding scale, not a binary opposition. Roger Ebert (and many others) wouldn’t keep doing what they do without some driving sense of anticipation for the next well-made film, age notwithstanding.
Foreigners will watch whatever is put before them? What does that say about foreigners?
Blake Edwards was also my idol. and his films spoke to me in a way that those of no other filmmaker — even those I adore, such as John Ford and Douglas Sirk — did. I’m a generation older than you — my 27th Birthday started out with a large group of us going to Victor/Victoria at New York’s Ziegfeld theatre — but we are clearly compatriots. I was fortunate enough to interview Blake for AMC in the late 90s. I had so much to ask and he had so much to say that I don’t think we got beyond 1962. I loved the man like a friend — Breakfast At Tiffany;s is my all-time favorite movie, and 10, Victor, The Pink Panthers, Wild Rovers, the criminally underrated Skin Deep are all films that I adore that profoundly affected me and that will always be part of my life. Thank you for you beautiful, loving tribute. And I hope you realize you are not alone. (By the way, the way I always determined whether a film critic was worth taking seriously was by looking at their take on Edwards. Pauline Kael and her nerd acolytes David Denby and David Ehrenstein can kiss my big fat ass. And if this was an Edwards movie, while they were doing so, I would fart.)
A beautiful reflection on Mr Edwards, Drew. And you touched on what a sensualist he was. Too many people think of his slapstick as mechanical and simple – but it wasn’t. His relationship with Mancini and jazz is instructive. And his unbelievable patience and ability to get the best (along with a guy called Kubrick) out of Sellers tells you volumes about his knowledge of where the center of his films lay and how to get it.
Great read Drew and I totally agree. The first time that I literally fell our of my chair in a cinema laughing, was with the opening scene of The Party with Peter Sellers screwing up the scene…
I became a lifelong fan of Blake Edwards, after my father and I watched “The Pink Panther Strikes Again” when it was released in 1976. My father was a stern man and I never had seen him laugh or even crack a smile before. During the movie, my father was completely stone faced, until the scene where Closeau lays on his bed to grab “40 winks.” The camera moves up and you see Kato hiding top. When Kato finally attacks and the bed collapses, my father literally lifted out of his chair with a huge belly laugh. The subsequent fight between Closeau and Kato is still a comedy classic. In the years since, we revisit that movie on DVD. I always wait for that scene and my Dad never fails to laugh hysterically. Thanks Mr. Edwards, you will be missed.
Terribly late in reading this wonderful article but it made me tear up. The Pink Panther series was one of my earliest movie memories. After I discovered the rest of his work, always thought of Edwards as the epitome of American wit and class. Which is ironic considering the type of comedy he was genius at. But that’s just what I always felt. This article just added several more prisms for me to look at his work through Drew, thank you.