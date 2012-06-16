Sex, drugs and 15 great rock and roll movies

Tom Cruise isn’t the only movie star who knows how to rock. With “Rock of Ages” hitting screens this weekend — and failing to strike a chord, if early box office is any indication — we thought we’d take a look at some of the best (non-documentary) “rock and roll” films — depicting everything from the early days of rock to the disco era to the present. Our definition is a bit loose, but then again, so is most good rock music. Let us know if you agree/disagree or if we missed any of your favorites.

