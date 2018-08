This may shock you, but Tim and Eric of “Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!” directed a fake light bulb commercial starring Jeff Goldblum and it's… the weirdest thing I've seen all month.

First of all, Goldblum is dressed like Hugh Hefner. Weird enough. Also, Goldblum looks a lot like Bert Convy these days, and it's odd to see a doppelganger of the “Tattletales” emcee acting sexy. We are so, so far away from “The Big Chill,” guys.