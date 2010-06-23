‘Sex’ star joins Laura Linney in ‘The Big C’

Cynthia Nixon has signed on for a four-episode arc on Showtime’s “The Big C,” starring Laura Linney.

Currently shooting in Stamford, Connecticut, “The Big C” features Linney as a woman who decides to change her life after she’s diagnosed with cancer. According to Showtime, Nixon will play Rebecca, the flaky former college roommate to Linney’s character.

“The Big C” is set to premiere on Showtime on August 16. In addition to Linney and Oliver Platt, the dark comedy’s cast includes Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe in a recurring role.

If you have a second-run theater nearby, you can still see Nixon in the summer comedy “Sex and the City 2.” During the HBO run of “Sex and the City,” Nixon was nominated for three Emmys, winning one. She won a second Emmy for a guest turn on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and was nominated for another Emmy for her work in the HBO telefilm “Warm Springs.”

For those of you keeping track of EGOT — Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony — status, Nixon also has a Tony for “Rabbit Hole” and a Grammy for recording Al Gore’s “An Inconvenient Truth.”