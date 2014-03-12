‘Sex’ veteran lands The CW’s ‘iZombie’ lead

After moving ahead to cast a number of supporting roles, The CW and WBTV have found a leading lady for the DC Comics adaptation “iZombie.”

Rose McIver is in place to star in “iZombie,” which comes from “Veronica Mars” scribes Rob Thomas & Diane Ruggiero. The “iZombie” pilot will be directed by Thomas.

A recently red-hot veteran of “Masters of Sex” and “Once Upon a Time,” McIver will play med student-turned-zombie Olivia “Liv” Moore. After her transformation, Liv takes a job at the coroner's office, which initially is for the access to yummy, delicious brains. She soon discovers that with each mushy, brainy meal, she's also devouring the memories of the deceased, so she begins to use this information to work with a medical examiner and a police detective to solve crimes.

The pilot's most recent addition was “One Tree Hill” veteran Robert Buckley playing Liv's ex-fiance. Previously cast co-stars include Malcolm Goodwin, Alexandra Krosney and David Anders.

McIver comes to “iZombie” fresh off of taking over for Kiernan Shipka as the star of the “Flowers in the Attic” sequel “Petals on the Wind” for Lifetime.

In addition to her roles as Tinker Bell on “Once” and the initially virginal Vivian on “Masters of Sex,” the New Zealand-born actress has appeared in “Power Rangers R.P.M.” and in “The Lovely Bones” and, in her first role, “The Piano.”

Intrigued? Any more or less?