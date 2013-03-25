Shailene Woodley gets three new ‘Divergent’ co-stars

03.25.13 5 years ago

Shailene Woodley continues to rack up the co-stars for her upcoming sci-fi/thriller “Divergent.”

Relative unknowns Ben Lloyd-Hughes, Ben Lamb and Christian Madsen have been cast as Will, Edward and Al, respectively, in the adaptation of Veronica Roth’s popular young-adult novel, joining the likes of Kate Winslet, Theo James (“Underworld: Awakening”), Jai Courtney, Zoe Kravitz, Ansel Elgort and Maggie Q. Neil Burger (“Limitless”) is on board to direct the Lionsgate project from a script by Vanessa Taylor, with filming set to commence next month in Chicago.

Set in a futuristic world in which the human population is divided into factions based on their personalities, “Divergent” centers on Tris Prior (Woodley), a young woman who takes action after discovering a conspiracy to eliminate all members of her group, a contingent known as the “Divergents.” The New York Times bestseller was followed by a second novel titled “Insurgent” in May of 2012; the third book is due for release in October.

“Divergent” is slated for release on March 21, 2014.

Are you looking forward to “Divergent”? Let us know in the comments.

