Shailene Woodley gets initiated in brand new ‘Divergent’ image

In the upcoming sci-fi film “Divergent”, Shailene Woodley (“The Descendants”) plays a teen who has a very hard time fitting in.

Based on the popular young adult novel by Veronica Roth, “Divergent” is set in a futuristic dystopia where people are divided into groups based on their personalities. Tris Prior (Woodley), however, is labeled “Divergent” and will never fit into any one group. Soon, she discovers a plot to eliminate all Divergents, and she starts to fight back.

Summit has just released an early image from the film, featuring a key moment in the story when Tris begins her initiation into the Dauntless faction. Despite the future setting, Chicago looks very familiar, which probably isn’t very reassuring for Tris in this scene.

Check it out here:

“Divergent” is expected to be the first in a trilogy, naturally. The second novel in the series, “Insurgent,” was released earlier this month, and “Allegiant” is expected to be released in October.

The film’s impressive cast also includes Theo James, Kate Winslet, Tony Goldwyn, Ray Stevenson, Maggie Q, Mekhi Phifer and Jai Courtney. Neil Burger (“Limitless”) is directing.

“Divergent” will be released March 21, 2014.

What do you think of the photo? Are you excited for “Divergent”?