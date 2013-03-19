Shailene Woodley takes lead role in YA adaptation ‘The Fault in Our Stars’

Shailene Woodley is officially set to be the main star in 20th Century Fox”s “The Fault in Our Stars.”

The “Descendants” Golden Globe nominee had been rumored to be circling the project, based on the YA bestseller by John Green, but her myriad other projects prevented a confirmation until now. 
“Stars” centers on a young cancer patient named Hazel Grace (Woodley) who develops a romantic relationship with another cancer sufferer while in a support group. The male lead has yet to be cast. 
Scott Neustadter and Michael Weber (“(500) Days of Summer”) wrote the adaptation for director Josh Boone (“Stuck in Love”). Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen are producing via their Temple Hill Entertainment.
“I am absolutely thrilled that Shailene will be playing Hazel in ‘The Fault in Our Stars,'” an enthused Green told according to EW, who reported the casting. “It means a lot to me that she is a fan of the book, and I know from our conversations that she has a profound understanding of Hazel. Watching her audition, I felt like Hazel Grace Lancaster was talking to me. It was eerie–and very exciting.”
Woodley has been scoring major roles left and right recently, first nabbing the coveted role of Mary Jane Watson in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2″ and the being cast as the lead in the YA adaptation “Divergent,” alongside Theo James. She’ll next be seen in the Sundance drama “The Spectacular Now.” 

 

