Shakira and Blake Shelton to perform together at ACM Awards

Shakira and her fellow “The Voice” coach Blake Shelton will perform their duet, “Medicine,” on Sunday night”s Academy of Country Music Awards.

The ceremony, which airs live from Las Vegas, will be co-hosted by Shelton and Luke Bryan. The Band Perry will open the show with what the ACMS are calling an “explosive” performance (we”re hoping they mean pyro).

Other previously announced performers include Bryan and Florida Georgia Line, George Strait, Hunter Hayes, Jason Aldean, Eric Church, Toby Keith, Keith Urban, and Lady Antebellum with Stevie Nicks (in a re-creation of their CMT “Crossroads” special). Garth Brooks will present Merle Haggard with the Crystal Milestone Award.

Hitfix will be at the event and will bring you all the news at it happens.